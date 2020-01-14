The best winter nail polish colors, according to manicurists

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Your fingers and toes might be covered by mittens and boots for most of the season, but that’s no reason to miss out on all the fun nail polish colors winter has to offer. From striking silvers to ravishing reds, these are the winter nail polish colors top manicurists can't wait to try this season.

"One of my current must-haves is this winter berry from Essie's new Flying Solo collection," nail artist Julie Kandalec told TODAY. "The cranberry hue was an immediate fave for me."

"This modern, chic color adds a dose of fun shine in the middle of the cold weather!" said manicurist Sarah Chue. "The lacquer brushes on smoothly and its opaque nature will leave you with a nice finish."

"The two winter-ready shades in this duo can be combined to create some gorgeous nail art!" Los Angeles-based nail artist and manicurist Chelsea King said. "The pinky nude is a great shade to help you transition from winter into spring, and the shimmery black is eye-catching."

"This highly pigmented shade is also very reflective and the name says it all: It's perfect to pair with your go-to blazer!" Vanity Projects New York's Vivian Cardenas said.

"This color is super rich and the product is thin and so easy to spread," manicurist Arlene Hinckson told TODAY. "It's long-lasting and fast-drying and works with any base and top coat."

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"This vibrant red is a great shade and has a super shiny formula that helps add a touch of pizazz during the dark winter months," celebrity manicurist Roxanne Campbell told us.

"This is the perfect polish for the winter season," Chue said. "The glitter's density isn't too sheer and it gives you the perfect sparkle! Plus, it goes with just about anything."

"If there's one thing I love in the winter, it's a creative glitter texture — but not just any glitter: flakies!" Kandalec told TODAY. "This one is nothing short of a color-shifting glitter bomb party. It's a topper and will look different whether you layer it over black, white, navy, plum or cranberry."

“Dark colors are my favorite for winter, and I’ve been wearing this shade a lot recently," King told us. "It’s a deep blue, but when the light catches it you see turquoise flecks. Plus, it‘s long-lasting."

"For winter, I love reaching for icy whites," Kandalec said. "Buildable colors like this one are like three shades in one, plus the icy hue looks uber classy on hands and toes."

"If you're not a fan of dark colors, this bright red is perfect for winter. It's a classic shade and looks great on all skin tones," nail artist Diem Truong said.

"I love a chunky gold glitter nail look over the winter months!" King said. "I use two coats of this over a bare nail for a pop of color. An added plus is that glitter nail polish doesn’t chip as quickly as normal colors."

"What’s better than a deep purple undertone? This shade is a great balance between black and purple, without being too dark and heavy. It's also cruelty and vegan free," Cardenas said.

"This color is so nice, and it complements every skin tone," Hinckson said. "It blends in with most winter outfits and works best with both a base and top coat. Also, it can last up to nine days!"

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!