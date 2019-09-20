I call it the "non-blazer" blazer

Most blazers are supposed to look professional, but I've always worked in business-casual settings, and stuffy blazers have always felt a bit out of place. The thing I love the most about the HyBrid & Company Open Front Blazer Jacket is its versatile silhouette.

The jacket is made of polyester and spandex, so it feels flexible and lacks that rigid, stiff feeling that many blazers have. The feminine silhouette is chic and modern — without being overly casual — so it works great at work and for a night out.

I was a bit nervous when I realized the blazer has shoulder pads, but they're not noticeable when you wear it.

It comes in so many cute colors

I only own a few blazers, and they're all fun colors like hot pink, lavender and mint. So when I saw the Hybrid & Company jacket came in 38 colors, I was pretty excited. With fall on the horizon, I was in the mood for a rich jewel tone, so I instantly gravitated towards the "Huntergreen" color.

I'm always a bit nervous that a color I fall in love with online won't be totally accurate in real life, but it was spot on. I have my eye on a few of the other colors and prints, too!

The blazer comes in so many colors! Courtesy Chrissy Callahan

It's durable and chic

Overall, the blazer goes with basically everything and is well made — and at $22-$25, you get great value for your money. Oh and did I mention it's machine washable?!

