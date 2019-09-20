TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
As someone who’s constantly cold, I own my fair share of jackets and sweaters. But blazers have never really been my thing. I'd much rather have an edgy leather jacket or a cozy knit sweater, instead.
I have nothing against blazers, it’s just that most of them seem stuffy and boring, and on the rare occasion I do purchase one, it has to really wow me with one standout detail.
While shopping on Amazon, I recently came across a rare bird: A blazer that doubles as a comfortable cardigan. Summer was ending, and I felt like I needed something new for fall, so I decided to give it a try!
The HyBrid & Company Open Front Blazer Jacket
I call it the "non-blazer" blazer
Most blazers are supposed to look professional, but I've always worked in business-casual settings, and stuffy blazers have always felt a bit out of place. The thing I love the most about the HyBrid & Company Open Front Blazer Jacket is its versatile silhouette.
The jacket is made of polyester and spandex, so it feels flexible and lacks that rigid, stiff feeling that many blazers have. The feminine silhouette is chic and modern — without being overly casual — so it works great at work and for a night out.
I was a bit nervous when I realized the blazer has shoulder pads, but they're not noticeable when you wear it.
It comes in so many cute colors
I only own a few blazers, and they're all fun colors like hot pink, lavender and mint. So when I saw the Hybrid & Company jacket came in 38 colors, I was pretty excited. With fall on the horizon, I was in the mood for a rich jewel tone, so I instantly gravitated towards the "Huntergreen" color.
I'm always a bit nervous that a color I fall in love with online won't be totally accurate in real life, but it was spot on. I have my eye on a few of the other colors and prints, too!
It's durable and chic
Overall, the blazer goes with basically everything and is well made — and at $22-$25, you get great value for your money. Oh and did I mention it's machine washable?!
