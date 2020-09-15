Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While it's definitely sad to say goodbye to summer beach days, there's nothing like fall foliage and chic autumn fashion. Even if you love spending time in the sun, it's hard not to get excited about Halloween costumes and incorporating all of your fall outfits back into your wardrobe!

Before you get ahead of yourself and unpack all of those heavy wool sweaters, you'll need a few great summer-to-fall transition pieces to upgrade your looks this season.

To help you shop some of the best fall dresses on the market, we rounded up 20 great options you're bound to love.

This cozy swing dress from Old Navy is great because you can wear it on its own in the warmer months and then with a light jacket and tights when it gets colder.

We totally love this bohemian wrap dress for those who live in the warmer parts of the country. This red pattern would look super chic with sandals or booties.

This floral midi dress would pair perfectly with a brown leather bag and some matching mules.

This dress has over 8,000 verified reviews on Amazon, with many people saying how much they love this piece as a fall staple in their closet. It's available in this festive floral pattern and 24 other designs.

This comfy but chic tie-waist sweater dress is an Amazon No. 1 bestseller with almost 4,000 verified reviews. It combines comfort and style for a look that's perfect for everyday wear. Throw on a pair of sneakers or low-heeled booties and you're set!

Just because winter is around the corner doesn't mean you have to stay clear of fun patterns! This adorable T-shirt dress from Boden comes in several fun designs to choose from.

This polka-dot dress is another option from Boden we think would be great for the next couple of months. It's flattering, bright and currently 50% off!

J. Crew is full of great fall staples. This frilly, popover dress can be worn on its own or paired with tights later on in the season.

This strappy slip dress is another great transitional piece for early fall. Pair it with your favorite denim jacket, some flats and you're good to go!

This breathable, sheer-overlay dress from Tommy Hilfiger is perfect for fancier occasions in the fall. Wear it with open-toe sandals or heels on warmer days and switch to boots when the temperatures start dropping.

This breezy and budget-friendly maxi dress is as easy as they come. Wrap up your look with a belt and matching boots and prepare to take on the day, whether that means brunch or the farmers market — the possibilities are endless.

This chunky sweater-dress from Forever 21 is chic, warm, simple and budget-friendly.

Spruce up your work-from-home wardrobe and consider this trendy swing dress instead. This burnt orange shade would look great on any skin tone, but it's also available in other versatile colors like navy blue and red.

This bell-sleeve shift design is the little black dress every woman should have in her closet.

For those looking for a fun, frilly and bohemian style this fall, consider this mini dress from Umgee. It comes in six different colors, including this classy ivory shade.

For a simple but sleek option, you won't regret this short-sleeved slit maxi dress. The matching belt cinches in the waist and the tasteful slit makes your legs look longer.

This shift dress is a great piece to throw on if you want to look put-together but don't have the time or effort to find an over-the-top outfit.

We totally love this classic, collared poplin dress. Try accessorizing it with your favorite jewelry, crossbody bag and some booties.

Corduroy will never go out of style! This cute overall dress from Romwe comes in over 10 different colors including this fall-friendly burgundy shade.

If you love compliments, this dress is sure to get you plenty of them! The Floerns long-sleeved ruffle dress can easily be paired with heels, but would also look great with your favorite white sneakers for a more casual look.

