When you think of a women's plaid flannel shirt, does grunge music come to mind? Bands like Pearl Jam? If so, it’s time to rethink your fashion references. A well-made flannel shirt for women is a weekend staple, but it’s just as appropriate in the office or at a restaurant.

If you're stuck on how to wear a flannel, the options are fairly endless as we transition from summer to fall.

Pair a bright flannel shirt with your favorite jeans and a plain T-shirt by tying it around your waist. Or grab a plaid tunic and wear it over leggings, with booties. If you’re looking for a more sleek vibe, tuck your top into a fitted pencil skirt and pair it with heels. If you’re feeling particularly brave, mix patterns by wearing your plaid with textured pants. And one of our go-to looks for those challenging days, when it’s not quite cold enough for a coat, is wearing a thin, puffy vest over your shirt.

If all else fails, just throw on a flannel and pull up a pair of knee-high boots for an easy fall uniform.

With so many options on the market, it can be hard to find the perfect flannel. These are 10 of our favorite flannel shirts for women for fall 2018.

You can't go wrong with this double-breasted, black and white flannel classic. The relaxed fit and soft cotton fabric make it easy to do a variety of activities and it comes in another five colors!

Another basic that never seems to disappoint! This navy blue and white checkered flannel from L.L Bean is made out of 100% organic cotton and super soft.

This colorful plaid shirt is perfect for the woman looking to add a pop of pink into their wardrobe. Lightweight enough to wear underneath a winter jacket, but thick enough to wear on a chilly day, you can wear this shirt during a number of activities.

Another tried and true style that goes with anything. This slouchy off-white flannel would look great unbuttoned with a white t-shirt, black leggings and a pair of over-the-knee boots.

This one is for the tomboys. The chambray lined collar and cuffs add a rustic element without going overboard on the lumberjack aesthetic.

Perfect for a casual winter night, this oversized bright red shirt will become your best friend when the weather gets cold! Pair it with black leggings and a white t-shirt and you're all set for your next movie night.

This green flannel shirt would look great worn with light denim jeans and a pair of your favorite fall boots or unbuttoned as a cardigan with your go-to dress.

This thick shirtdress is a feminine take on the flannel trend and would look great with a denim jacket and a pair of white platform sneakers.

If you aren't sold on the flannel trend but still want to incorporate a bit of plaid into your closet, this smocked purple blouse from Anthropologie is the perfect girly piece to buy.

Another great alternative to the classic plaid flannel shirt is this black and white peplum shirt. This fun top would look great with a pair of skinny jeans and it's available in a white and red pattern too!

