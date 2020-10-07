Does your cardigan collection need a refresh? Here are 33 bestsellers to try

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that fall is almost here, it's time to bring out our cozy sweaters and cardigans for layering. Having a go-to cardigan is perfect for days when you're lounging around the house or for adding a pop of color to your outfit.

As the weather cools down, cardigans make for a great lightweight layer, especially on those warmer fall days when a heavy coat might make you too hot.

You can never have too many basic cardigans, so we searched for some of the bestselling styles from retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target. Whether it's a classic black cardigan or a statement piece, these picks are sure to elevate all of your fall outfits.

Bestselling cardigans

This trusty cardigan is perfect for when the weather transitions out of summer and into fall. Rated No. 1 on Amazon's list of bestselling women's cardigans, this sweater comes in 23 different colors and is also made of 100% polyester. The versatile design is perfect for pairing with your favorite trousers or leggings.

Basics are a closet essential, which is why having just one is never enough! This classic crewneck is a layering must-have with a chic neckline and buttons to adjust to your personal style.

Add a pop of color to your fall wardrobe by experimenting with a printed sweater. This leopard-print cardigan could make the perfect statement piece and was made with an acrylic knit to create a lightweight feel.

Cold days are best spent bundled up. Whether you're in need of essential colors like black and white or something a bit more vibrant, this cardigan comes in 24 different shades and patterns to choose from. The cable knit design was made to help add a cozy feel and it even comes with two pockets for storing your small essentials.

Cozy up on the couch with this wrap-stylecardigan. The open-front design is ideal for cooler days when you need an extra layer. Made with French terry fabric, this cardigan might just become your go-to favorite.

Looking to add a bit of length to your outfit? Try a longer cardigan. The open-front design of this style by A New Day is a great option for lounging around the house or dressing up your work outfit.

Give your closet a comfy upgrade with this sweater that's designed to be comfortable and trendy. Moving away from the traditional cardigan, this one was made with snap closures. The long length is designed to reach your hips and it comes in 22 colors and patterns.

Don't let tight, restrictive cardigans take away from your comfort. This boyfriend-inspired cardigan will provide a loose and flowing feel while keeping you warm during those cool fall nights.

Florals for fall? Groundbreaking! This kimono cardigan was designed with puff sleeves for a lightweight feel and will upgrade your casual outfit to business-casual.

Whether you're staying inside or enjoying the outdoors, an extra layer is nice to have for those brisk fall days. This cardigan was designed with rib-knit detailing and has eight colors for you to stock up on.

If you're in a rush, don't worry — just drape this cardigan over your casual top. The multipurpose style was designed with an asymmetrical hem that naturally folds to provide a slimming effect.

Bring a vintage-inspired look to your closet with this boho-style kimono. This cardigan was made to be flowing and loose-fitted to create a lightweight feel. Pair it with your favorite casual dress or a pair of jeans for a dressed-up casual look.

Want to look put together on even your most casual days? That's where a vibrant cardigan can come in handy! Stock up on one or more of the 42 colors this cardigan comes in and get ready to bundle up in style on those cold days.

Take your closet to the next level with a printed cardigan. The leopard-inspired look comes in 18 different colors and patterns, including basic solids. The material is made from a mix of viscose, nylon and polyester for added softness and stretch.

This open-front designed sweater has seven colors to stock up on, including purple, white, red and black. The polyester and rayon blended fabric adds to its coziness, so you'll want to keep it on all day.

This kimono-style cardigan was made to be lightweight enough to layer over your favorite basic tops. The chic fabric is designed with chiffon, polyester and lace to provide a sheer look.

The slouchy design of this oh-so-trendy cardigan could be perfect to pair with your trusty leggings on a cool fall day.

For maximum versatility, this cardigan can be worn in four different ways. You can keep it relaxed, tie the ends together or crisscross the two sides and secure with the buttons on the side.

For an eye-catching outfit, you may love this colorblock cardigan. The sweater was designed to look like a jacket so that you can go from lounging to running errands more easily.

This could be the perfect transitional piece for your closet with its loose-fit design and high-cuffed sleeves. The cable knit and chunky design can also add some texture to your fall outfits.

This cozy-inspired design was made with a cotton blend for extra comfort and features two front pockets for storing your keys and phone. You can also choose from a simple white or soft pink color.

This closet staple will not only help keep you warm, but it can also dress up even your most casual look. The cardigan comes in 16 colors for you to stock up on.

A maxi cardigan will add some dramatic length to any outfit. Designed to be flowing and lightweight, this piece can be draped over your go-to loungewear or favorite jeans and T-shirt for a sleeker look.

Whether you're running errands or staying home, this cardigan will aim to provide you with comfort and style. The knit design offers texture and added comfort, and even comes in 18 different colors and patterns.

Rather than sport a basic tee and jeans, consider adding this leopard-print cardigan to your closet. Designed to be a lightweight transitional sweater, this cardigan also features side slits to help with ventilation.

Dress up your next outfit with a bit of lace. This long cardigan was designed with a lace trim around the edges and features an open-front design.

We all have our go-to fall favorites, but this cardigan aims to be your year-round go-to. Rated No. 1 on Amazon's list of newly released women's cardigans, this option has an oversized design to help create a flowing feel.

This is perfect for those early fall months when the weather is too warm for a jacket. The short-sleeved design can be worn year-round, whether you pair it with a long-sleeved or short-sleeved shirt.

For a versatile look, try this cardigan that provides both comfort and style. Available in 27 different colors, the cardigan also features a crewneck design and button closures to adjust to your needs.

Ditch your traditional basic cardigan for this unique back-belted option. Designed with a cinched belted back, this cardigan was designed to go past the hip with side slits for extra length. The rayon blended fabric also adds extra comfort for those cooler fall days.

Ditch your sweatshirt for the chic look of this hooded cardigan. This sweater was made with a cable-knit design for added texture and comfort, and also features button closures and a spacious hood.

Skip the traditional cardigan and consider adding a longer one to your collection. The length adds extra coverage to help keep you warmer on those cooler days. With 18 colors to choose from, you can pick up one for any outfit!

Make your cardigan the focus of your next outfit with a fun, multicolored style. This design was made with a mix of polyester and cotton for added comfort. No matter where you're going, this versatile cardigan could be your newest go-to.

