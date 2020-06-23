This $10 T-shirt dress from Amazon just became a bestseller overnight

This classic option is from the Amazon brand Daily Ritual and is available in nine summer-ready colors, including a bright caramel and sleek navy.

Since it comes in solid prints, it seems perfect for layering with a denim jacket on cooler days or accessorizing with statement jewelry on days where you prefer a lighter look. Thanks to its versatile style, it can be paired with a cute pair of fashion sneakers or worn with sandals for a chic but casual look.

One reviewer loved that the scoop-back design makes the dress extremely versatile.

"I even flipped the dress around backward with the low part in the front and put a cami on underneath and it looked nice," the reviewer wrote.

"The fabric is so soft and comfy," one reviewer said. Amazon

Another reviewer pointed out that the fabric makes the dress both casual and flattering.

"It's not so loose that it looks frumpy, but loose enough for those days when you don't want to wear anything clingy," the reviewer wrote.

Since the dress has moved from the depths of the Amazon chart all the way to the top in just 24 hours, we wouldn't be surprised if more styles started to disappear before the end of the sale.

Though this dress seems to be the sale's most popular option at the moment, Amazon's Big Style Sale includes plenty of other dresses that are perfect for summer. We've rounded up a few options that are on sale and have positive reviews.

Amazon Big Style Sale dresses

This floral print dress is on-trend for the season and is flowy enough to keep you cool all summer long. It's currently on sale for more than 30% off, so you can snag this fashionable find for less than $20.

This basic sleeveless dress is breathable enough to wear in warm weather and can easily be styled with a few pieces of jewelry. It's currently on sale for less than $15 and is available in four different colors.

Off-shoulder tops and dresses have long been in style, and this tropical print makes this dress especially perfect for the summer.

This dress features adorable flutter sleeves and button closure for a loose fit that you can adjust to your liking. It has earned a nearly-perfect 4.6-star rating from reviewers and, for a limited time, is on sale for 20% off.

Maxi dresses are a summer essential — they can easily be an outfit all on their own, but they can also function as swim cover-ups too. This popular style has rave reviews and is on sale in multiple colors, so you can stock up on more than one.

For a more formal look, this breathable chiffon dress offers style in 28 different colors and designs. It features trendy bell sleeves for a unique touch and the neckline is just low enough to show off a simple necklace to complete your look.

This dress is specifically designed for outdoor wear and is even crafted with UPF 50 protective fabric. Select styles are currently on sale for more than 20% off as part of the Big Style Sale.

Linen is a popular fabric for summer since it is breathable and won't trap in heat. This halter dress can pair perfectly with a pair of sandals for an outfit that manages to balance both comfort and style.

A swing dress is another style that is loose-fitting and comfortable enough to wear all day. Select styles of this dress are on sale for more than 40% off during the event.

