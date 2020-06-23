This $10 T-shirt dress from Amazon just became a bestseller overnight

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Amazon’s Big Style Sale features major deals on plenty of style essentials, from bestselling basics to comfortable leggings. Some of those items have been so tempting that they're already taking over Amazon's bestsellers list.
One of the best deals yet is one Amazon customers can’t seem to get enough of. This simple T-shirt dress has seen a 1,367,200% spike in sales in the last 24 hours, and some sizes are already close to selling out.
The dress has also managed to claim the No. 1 spot as a bestseller in clothing, shoes and jewelry. We haven't had the chance to try it ourselves, but reviewers are already sounding off about how “incredibly comfortable” it is. Plus, did we mention it is currently on sale for just $10?
Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
This classic option is from the Amazon brand Daily Ritual and is available in nine summer-ready colors, including a bright caramel and sleek navy.
Since it comes in solid prints, it seems perfect for layering with a denim jacket on cooler days or accessorizing with statement jewelry on days where you prefer a lighter look. Thanks to its versatile style, it can be paired with a cute pair of fashion sneakers or worn with sandals for a chic but casual look.
One reviewer loved that the scoop-back design makes the dress extremely versatile.
"I even flipped the dress around backward with the low part in the front and put a cami on underneath and it looked nice," the reviewer wrote.
Another reviewer pointed out that the fabric makes the dress both casual and flattering.
"It's not so loose that it looks frumpy, but loose enough for those days when you don't want to wear anything clingy," the reviewer wrote.
Since the dress has moved from the depths of the Amazon chart all the way to the top in just 24 hours, we wouldn't be surprised if more styles started to disappear before the end of the sale.
Though this dress seems to be the sale's most popular option at the moment, Amazon's Big Style Sale includes plenty of other dresses that are perfect for summer. We've rounded up a few options that are on sale and have positive reviews.
Amazon Big Style Sale dresses
1. Lark & Ro Fit and Flare Dress
This floral print dress is on-trend for the season and is flowy enough to keep you cool all summer long. It's currently on sale for more than 30% off, so you can snag this fashionable find for less than $20.
2. Daily Ritual Sleeveless Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Dress
This basic sleeveless dress is breathable enough to wear in warm weather and can easily be styled with a few pieces of jewelry. It's currently on sale for less than $15 and is available in four different colors.
3. 28 Palms Linen Blend Tropical Print Off-Shoulder Dress
Off-shoulder tops and dresses have long been in style, and this tropical print makes this dress especially perfect for the summer.
4. Goodthreads Button-Front Fit-and-Flare Dress
This dress features adorable flutter sleeves and button closure for a loose fit that you can adjust to your liking. It has earned a nearly-perfect 4.6-star rating from reviewers and, for a limited time, is on sale for 20% off.
5. Grecerelle Casual Maxi Dress with Pockets
Maxi dresses are a summer essential — they can easily be an outfit all on their own, but they can also function as swim cover-ups too. This popular style has rave reviews and is on sale in multiple colors, so you can stock up on more than one.
6. Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Mini Dress
For a more formal look, this breathable chiffon dress offers style in 28 different colors and designs. It features trendy bell sleeves for a unique touch and the neckline is just low enough to show off a simple necklace to complete your look.
7. Columbia Freezer III Dress
This dress is specifically designed for outdoor wear and is even crafted with UPF 50 protective fabric. Select styles are currently on sale for more than 20% off as part of the Big Style Sale.
8. 28 Palms Linen Halter Shift Dress
Linen is a popular fabric for summer since it is breathable and won't trap in heat. This halter dress can pair perfectly with a pair of sandals for an outfit that manages to balance both comfort and style.
9. Haomili Cold Shoulder Swing Dress
A swing dress is another style that is loose-fitting and comfortable enough to wear all day. Select styles of this dress are on sale for more than 40% off during the event.
