Old Navy is freezing prices on denim — here's what you need to know

​​Finding the perfect jeans basically feels like winning the lottery. And that's because anyone who has spent multiple afternoons in dressing rooms trying on pair after pair knows that finally putting on that made-just-for-you fit is about as rare as hearing those lucky numbers called.

The process can be so tedious that many of us avoid it altogether — in a recent survey of more than 500 women, Old Navy found that over one-third of women dread trying on jeans, a representative for the brand shared with Shop TODAY. That's why the retailer has recently implemented a few measures that are designed to make the whole process easier.

Old Navy launched its new Denim Fit Guide, a comprehensive digital guide that allows you to compare the stretch, shape and fit of the brand’s more than 20 denim styles. In the guide, the retailer breaks down the key aspects of its jeans, like where the rise will hit, how the materials will feel and how each pair should fit on your hips and thighs. And given that all of the brand’s jeans come in sizes 0 to 30 and petite and tall options, we expect that you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect pair to add to your wardrobe while avoiding that stressful dressing room experience entirely.

For those worried about price hikes amid decades-high inflation levels, Old Navy also recently announced that it would be freezing prices on all denim through the end of September. This move follows the brand’s previous announcement that it wouldn’t be raising prices on kids’ everyday fashion essentials through the back-to-school season.

Once you’ve consulted the guide to find your ideal fit, we suggest adding a few of these trending and fan-favorite Old Navy denim styles to your cart.

Old Navy jeans to shop

Tired of tight, restrictive jeans but don't love the oversized look? These are the perfect in-between option. According to one reviewer, they're "loose enough so you don't have that 'painted on' feeling but not so loose that it looks baggy". They have a high-rise fit, so they're designed to hit right at your belly button.

Take the wide-leg denim trend to the next level with these jeans that feature the brand's widest leg yet. There are only a handful of sizes of these jeans left, so you’re going to want to grab them while you still can.

If you have enough pairs of blue jeans to last you a lifetime, consider mixing up your collection with this colored, flare option. They come in both brown and deep purple and feature the brand's Secret-Smooth front pockets for a flattering smoothing effect.

Loving the mom jeans trend? At just $30, this affordable pair is the perfect '90s-inspired option to add to your collection. They feature slight fading and whiskering to add to the vintage feel.

With a wide leg, distressed details and an extra-high rise, these jeans are the trendy pick your wardrobe needs. According to the brand, they're made to hold their shape and hug you in all the right places — even after repeated wears.

Old Navy's FitsYou jeans feature a one-size-fits-three silhouette that's said to adjust to your unique shape to fit you perfectly. These ones are designed to be fitted at the hip and thigh before flaring out at the knee.

From your favorite button-down to a basic tank, you can wear these jeans with almost anything in your closet. And thanks to the trendy wide-leg fit, they will take even the most casual outfit to the next level. The mid-rise is designed to hit right below the bellow button, so they're a great choice for anyone who is looking to mix it up and try something outside of the popular high-rise styles.

"I loved the color of these jeans." one reviewer wrote. "They are the perfect staple piece for anyones closet!! Super great jeans!"

You'll want to pair these jeans with your favorite boots all fall long — they have a split at the hem, so you can really show off your footwear. With a "Higher High-Rise" fit of 11 to 11.5-inch, they're designed to sit right at your natural waist.