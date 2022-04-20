Old Navy won't be raising the prices of kids' clothing anytime soon — here's why

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It seems like kids are always outgrowing their clothing faster than you can buy it. So with warmer weather on the horizon, many parents are realizing that it's time to start shopping for new tees, shorts and tanks to replace the now too-small versions from last year. But with uncertainty over inflation at an all-time high and prices of essential items like gas and food skyrocketing, many families are feeling pressed financially.

In response, Old Navy has launched a new "Price ON-Lock" initiative, a commitment to freezing the current price tags on kids' everyday fashion essentials, despite the rising prices of the industry.

“At Old Navy, we’re committed to staying true to our promise of democracy of style and service, and are confident in our ability to offer great style, fit and quality at competitive prices across all categories," Andres Dorronsoro, Old Navy senior vice president and head of merchandising said in a statement shared with Shop TODAY. "Our customers, and parents in particular, are feeling the pressures of inflation and we want to assure them that they can outfit their children for summer and back-to-school with our everyday kids fashion essentials at a guaranteed price and value.”

The new initiative applies to boys' and girls' items labeled "Everyday Magic" and will be valid through the end of September, giving parents plenty of time to get their back-to-school shopping done without worrying about price hikes. The "Everyday Magic" section is filled with affordable items like $5 tees, $10 shorts, $8 activewear staples.

From graphic tees to colorful leggings, here are some of the kids' fashion essentials that will be included in the new initiative.

Old Navy kids' clothing

Bike shorts are a warm-weather staple in your own wardrobe, so why not get your daughter a pair as well? These shorts come in both regular and plus sizes, and they're made from a soft cotton jersey material that's designed to have a comfortable amount of stretch.

She'll look so cute in this adorable fit and flare dress. It comes in four bright colors, so you can get it in her favorite shade!

Between sports practices and playdates, he's always on the move. Thankfully, these shorts seem like they're designed to keep up with his active lifestyle. The material is designed to be breathable, lightweight and moisture-wicking to keep him feeling dry and comfortable.

Like peanut butter and jelly or marshmallows and hot chocolate, some things are better together. And so are your little one and his BFF. That's why you're going to want to get them both one of these cute graphic tees, just so no one forgets.

In the summer, it seems like you have to do laundry every day to keep up with your kiddo's constant parade of dirty clothes. Cut down on laundry days and get a week's worth of cute tops for your little lady with this affordable seven-pack.

According to Old Navy, this T-shirt offers "mega softness" and a comfy, relaxed fit, so it's sure to become one of his new favorites.

Headed on a tropical vacation this summer? She'll be ready to hit the beach in this adorable printed romper.

These shorts are perfect for days at the park or afternoons at camp. They are designed with a comfortable elastic waistband and a drawstring, so they can customize the fit.

While he'll likely be wearing his favorite athletic shorts for most of the spring and summer, he can slip on these shorts whenever he needs to get dressed up. They have an elastic waistband and drawstring tie, too, so Old Navy says that they're the "ultimate combo of comfort chops & style cred."

This cool graphic tee is made from a sweat-wicking mesh material that reviewers say is perfect for warmer days. "Life saver — cool, cozy no fuss daily wear," one reviewer wrote. "We love the go dry clothing."

Tired of replacing her leggings every few months? This pair has twice the strength of typical jersey leggings, so the brand says that they're "practically indestructible."

Pretty in polka dots! This "recess-ready" shirt is designed to be super soft, so she'll stay comfortable through every activity.

