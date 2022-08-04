So, I took the plunge. In fact, I found an entire beach get-up, including a gorgeous tankini and a matching cover-up, in the most surprising of places — Amazon. As someone who hasn't experienced much luck while shopping for swimwear, I didn't expect for this online buy to be as successful as it was.

I didn't have a tankini style in my swimwear arsenal — just sexier ones for vacation and high-level gear for surfing and water sports — so I was excited to give this one-shoulder Tempt Me option a try. It comes in over 40 shades, but the deep emerald green color was the first to catch my eye. Online, the swimsuit looks like one of those famous $200 ones you see in fashion magazines. I'm happy to report that it looks and feels just as luxurious in person — I am absolutely delighted by the quality.

The tankini top checks all the boxes — flattering, stylish and comfortable. The knotted one-shoulder detail cuts across my chest and shows off my arms in the most flattering angles. Plus, the side ruching is very complimentary to my waistline. I like that the nylon-spandex blend fabric is thick enough to hold me in but still easy to move around in. It’s technically not a tummy-control suit, but it’s fully lined at the front to create a contoured effect. There are also cups in the top, which I always prefer, but they can be removed if that’s more your style.

Courtesy Jewel Elizabeth

As for the bottoms, they are unbelievably comfortable. They pull on easily and fit like a brief, with the waistband sitting just under my navel. This is much more coverage than I’m used to, but this new fit gave me the mobility I was looking for. And the best part was that everything stayed in place. I felt fully confident running around with my nieces and nephews or jumping into the pool without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction.

I also liked the convenience of having a two-piece suit with a one-piece look. If you’re someone like me who has a hard time fitting into clothing because of a long torso, a tankini might be the solution you need. And, as a bonus, it is much easier to take on and off, especially for bathroom visits.

The cute cover-up I paired with it was just the icing on this beachy cake. This casual button-down option in beige complements the green tankini nicely, and its material is such good quality that it can pass for more than just beachwear.