We might be entering the end of summer, but we're still in peak beach season, which means many of us continue to live in swimwear. And while I 100 percent prescribe to that kind of lifestyle, nothing is worse for me than when it comes time to buying a new bathing suit.
Honestly, I avoid shopping for swimsuits like I avoid the dentist and the DMV — as much as possible. Since the fashion industry isn't exactly known for its inclusivity in this department (and the fluorescent lights in fitting rooms don't do me any favors), I usually just reorder the same style bikini that has worked in the past. Every few years, I shop the same brand in the same style (maybe in new color or pattern if I'm feeling bold). You know what they say: If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
However, this summer, I decided it was time to step out of the box. I had an impromptu family beach trip coming up and wanted to find a functional two-piece swimsuit that was both flattering and easy to move in. A few people told me a tankini was the answer, saying it would give me the coverage and silhouette of a one-piece with the comfort of a two-piece.
Tempt Me Two Piece Tankini Bathing Suit
So, I took the plunge. In fact, I found an entire beach get-up, including a gorgeous tankini and a matching cover-up, in the most surprising of places — Amazon. As someone who hasn't experienced much luck while shopping for swimwear, I didn't expect for this online buy to be as successful as it was.
I didn't have a tankini style in my swimwear arsenal — just sexier ones for vacation and high-level gear for surfing and water sports — so I was excited to give this one-shoulder Tempt Me option a try. It comes in over 40 shades, but the deep emerald green color was the first to catch my eye. Online, the swimsuit looks like one of those famous $200 ones you see in fashion magazines. I'm happy to report that it looks and feels just as luxurious in person — I am absolutely delighted by the quality.
The tankini top checks all the boxes — flattering, stylish and comfortable. The knotted one-shoulder detail cuts across my chest and shows off my arms in the most flattering angles. Plus, the side ruching is very complimentary to my waistline. I like that the nylon-spandex blend fabric is thick enough to hold me in but still easy to move around in. It’s technically not a tummy-control suit, but it’s fully lined at the front to create a contoured effect. There are also cups in the top, which I always prefer, but they can be removed if that’s more your style.
As for the bottoms, they are unbelievably comfortable. They pull on easily and fit like a brief, with the waistband sitting just under my navel. This is much more coverage than I’m used to, but this new fit gave me the mobility I was looking for. And the best part was that everything stayed in place. I felt fully confident running around with my nieces and nephews or jumping into the pool without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction.
I also liked the convenience of having a two-piece suit with a one-piece look. If you’re someone like me who has a hard time fitting into clothing because of a long torso, a tankini might be the solution you need. And, as a bonus, it is much easier to take on and off, especially for bathroom visits.
The cute cover-up I paired with it was just the icing on this beachy cake. This casual button-down option in beige complements the green tankini nicely, and its material is such good quality that it can pass for more than just beachwear.
Ekouaer V-Neck Swimsuit Cover Up Shirt
The cover-up fits like an oversized men’s shirt or tunic. It buttons up through the front and is so flattering that I can even wear it as a casual sundress. (It’s a little too sheer to wear on its own, so I suggest layering it over a slip.) I think it's also a great option to match with a cami and jeans for a daytime look.
The shirt comes down to just above the knee, so I get the perfect amount of coverage while walking to the beach. It’s also super lightweight, so I’ve started to carry it around in my purse for when I step into over-air-conditioned spaces. It doubles as a perfect little layer when I just need my shoulders covered.
Finding a swimsuit has always been one of my most difficult summertime challenges. The odds of finding a new swimsuit style that flatters my shape and fits me comfortably — and a matching cover-up to boot — were never in my favor until now. (And the odds of finding them online were even slimmer!) I’m glad I took a shot on this tankini. It’s one of my new summertime favorites, and this time, I won't mind ordering this same style season after season.