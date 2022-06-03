Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Beachgoers, rejoice! It's finally that time of year for sunbathing, surfing, seashell exploring and swimming in the ocean to your heart's content. That is, unless you're the type of person who can't take the heat, hates sitting in rigid beach chairs or who'd rather lounge on the couch than on a blanket covered in (cue the chills) ... sand.

We understand your predicament, but more importantly, Amazon has a selection of beach hacks that might just solve your seaside problems. When it comes to a successful beach day, it's all about making sure you have the necessities to ensure you feel comfortable and relaxed while taking in all that vitamin D. Luckily, the online retailer has you covered with affordable gadgets, towels, tents and more

Whether it's a tote bag with multiple pockets, special coasters to hold all your beverages on unsteady surfaces or clips to keep your towel from moving in that summer breeze, you'll find everything you need to keep you from calling an SOS at the shore.

We rounded up our favorite Amazon finds below that we think beach lovers won't be able to resist. The best part? Everything is under $40.

Amazon beach hacks

A chair with a built-in cooler — does it get any better than that? It sure does. This Coleman Chair features a fully cushioned seat, a convenient mesh cup holder and folding functionality, so you can easily transport it to any spot on the beach.

Carrying for a family of — a lot? An extra-large bag might be exactly what you need to make sure every kiddo (and yourself) has everything they need during a beach day. This mesh tote is made with eight spacious and deep pockets to make storing towels, sandals, sunscreen, water bottles and more a breeze.

Imagine: The sun is shining, there's not a cloud in the sky and the waves are perfect for body surfing. The only problem? There's a powerful breeze throwing sand all over you. That's where a pop-up tent comes into play. This portable Sumbababy cabana is large enough to shelter up to four people and even features mesh windows for ventilation. According to the brand, the fabric is made with UPF 50+ protection for extra coverage and safety.

Nothing's worse than getting up from your beach chair only to return and see your towel has flown 20 feet down the beach. Now you can keep it in place with these convenient clips. They're only $7 for a package of eight and come in an assortment of bright colors.

Keep the tunes going no matter where you are with this portable JBL speaker. The built-in clip and carabiner can be attached to the strap of any purse or beach bag for easy transport. According to the brand, it can play up to 10 hours of music on one charge and is waterproof, so it's the perfect gadget to bring to the pool or beach.

We're not sure what's worse — getting sand all over your beverage or not having a place to store it while lounging on the beach. These special coasters will wash away your worries. They're created to dig into the sand and hold anything from beers and sodas to speakers and cameras. All seven pieces are stackable and are shaped in a fun starfish design.

If your pup loves the beach even more than you do, we found just the thing to keep them comfortable all day long. This cooling mat is designed to make sure your dog doesn't overheat on hot summer days. Just fill it with regular tap water and watch as your furry friend gets comfortable on the foam padding.

Everyone needs one of these in their beach bag. The Dog & Bay beach towel checks all the boxes — it's quick-drying, comes with a pouch for traveling, is lightweight and is made from a material that makes sand slip right off, according to the brand. Plus, it comes in two sizes and 39 fun colors and patterns.

Want to feel extra comfortable? Swap out the typical beach chair and go all out with a Chillbo Inflatable Sofa. The best part about this genius product is how easy it is to inflate — no pump needed! We recommend watching the quick tutorial on the website for the best assembling techniques (it's as entertaining as it is helpful!).

Stay hydrated and keep your essentials safe from water, sand and thieving hands with this Diversion Water Bottle. The hidden bottom compartment is large enough to fit money, credit cards, car keys and other valuable you want to keep safe. The remaining space of the bottle is insulated to keep drinks hot or cold, up to 12 hours and 24 hours, respectively.

A tabletop for the beach might be the game-changer you didn't know you needed. If you hate balancing sandwiches on your lap or finding a spot to put down your beach read, this collapsible folding table (with cup holders!) is a must.

If you thought your umbrella was just there for providing coverage, we suggest thinking more outside of the box. With this convenient tray holder, you can turn your shade into a tray. This one features four snack compartments, four phone slots, four towel hooks and holes to hold four pairs of sunglasses.

There's no shame in the skin chafing game, but that doesn't mean we want it to stick around. Use this No. 1 bestselling balm before slipping into your suit to keep your skin from rubbing uncomfortably. Over 23,000 shoppers gave it a five-star rating; one reviewer even went so far as to say, "This stuff works, and at the price of it, you really can’t afford not to try it (you won’t be disappointed)."

If you hate sand, you need this sand removal powder bag. Just pat the microfiber pouch onto your possessions and watch the sand glide off. You can even use the talc-free formula to keep sand off your body, and according to the brand, it will leave your skin feeling smooth.

Let's face it, fanny packs are the accessories that will never go out of style — so why not embrace the trend at the beach? These colorful see-though options include an adjustable waistband and waterproof materials that will even allow you to use your touchscreens.

