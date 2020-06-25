Keep your cool this summer with these useful, expert-approved gadgets

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Ready to enjoy the great outdoors this summer? It's time to scoop up some useful tools to make your life a little easier this season.

"Gadget Nation" author and tech expert Steve Greenberg joined TODAY to share his favorite summer gadgets. Whether you're looking for inventive ways to avoid mosquitoes or just trying to keep yourself cool, Greenberg's recommendations are sure to help all summer long.

Summer Gadgets with Steve Greenberg

Make gardening easier than ever with this drill bit. Attach the powder-coated steel bit to a standard 3/8-inch drill and get going. Similar tools might just till the ground, which means you have to shovel out loose dirt, but this nifty attachment uses angled blades to extract the soil, leaving behind a perfectly round, flat-bottomed hole.

Stay cool on the go with this portable, wearable fan. The band comfortable sits on your neck and won't constrict your movements. The flexible arms on the device can be moved in any direction, so you can control where the cool air hits and the long-lasting battery life will keep the fan operating all day long.

This reusable, non-aerosol mister is battery-free, eco-friendly, and is a must when you're outdoors. Bring it anywhere to give yourself a spritz of cool water, and since it operates off air pressure and water, there are no worries about it ever running out of power.

Get ready to grill all day — and night — long with this light, exclusively available from Hammacher Schlemmer. The LED light attaches easily to the top of any grill and illuminates your cooking area with 200 lumens worth of light. With a six-minute auto-shutoff, you never have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.

Create a mosquito-free zone with no chemicals or sprays. This patio shield will create a 15-by-15-foot "zone of protection" against the airborne pests, and its cordless, compact form makes it a great complement to any outdoor setting.

This neat little gadget ensures that you'll never spill a drink again. The patented clamping system and rubber grips easily attach to just about any chair, table, porch railing, pontoon boat and more, creating a cupholder wherever you go. Perfect for stemmed wine, martini, margarita and champagne glasses, they're great for any setting.

