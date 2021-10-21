Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As the temperatures keep dropping and it starts to feel more like fall, there's one thing we're all looking forward to: getting cozy. From sinking into fuzzy slippers to pulling our favorite beanies out of hibernation, fall is the season where we embrace all things warm and snuggly.

We can't think of anything more warm and cozy than our favorite sweatshirts. If a leggings-hoodie combo is the essence of your winter wardrobe though, you might already be tired at the thought of wearing the same zip-up every day for the next few months. So, now might be the perfect time to level up your comfy clothing selection.

Just so you wouldn't have to, we rounded up some bestselling picks on Amazon that won't disappoint. We scoured through hundreds of hoodies to find the stylish ones that reviewers can't stop raving about — and they're all less than $40.

Read on for the hoodies and sweatshirts that you'll want to snuggle up in all season long.

Bestselling Amazon hoodies and sweatshirts

This lightweight sweatshirt not only features a zip closure, but it also has adjustable drawstrings for a snug fit. Though it doesn't include a hood, the simple design and sleek colors are enough to make you fall in love with it.

The color-block trend is everywhere, so it's easy to fall in love with this hoodie. It's soft, stretchy and simple to style with anything from leggings to jeans. Reviewers love that it almost feels like a T-shirt and have awarded it more than 5,000 verified five-star ratings.

A bestseller in Women's Yoga Clothing, this hoodie has over 29,000 verified five-star ratings. It comes in 12 different colors and is available in sizes S-XXL, which means you have several options to choose from when it comes to your preferred fit. "They’re great to just throw on and go," one verified reviewer wrote. "Perfect for chilly days and evenings or to wear for just modesty over a strappy top."

Whether you want to sport an ombre style or opt for a version with a printed design, you won't have to spend more than $30 on this hoodie. It's made from a blend of polyester and spandex, which gives it a lot of stretch and also makes it breathable. Wondering how to style it? "This is lightweight and looks great with jeans or dress pants," one reviewer says.

A flattering print for fall, this Sherpa sweatshirt comes in several different plaid variations. The fabric is soft to the touch and reviewers are loving the oversized fit. "This fleece is perfect!" one of the more than 900 verified five-star reviewers wrote. "Big and fluffy and soft! Perfect for fall weather."

The bestselling novelty hoodie on Amazon right now, this fuzzy fleece is all about the fluff. More than 2,900 verified reviewers gave it a full five-star rating, with one recent reviewer writing that it is so soft "you feel like you've been hugged instantly by this hoodie."

If you want something that deviates from a solid design, this heart print option is worth considering. It comes in more than two dozen different colors and designs, so you can switch up your look and find a style that best suits your wardrobe.

Quilted jackets are in this season, but this quarter-zip pullover is a fresh take on the trend. It comes in over 40 different color options, so we doubt it will be difficult to find a shade that fits your style. "It’s perfect for fall days and is loose enough that you can wear a shirt underneath it comfortably," one verified reviewer wrote. "I love the color and I’ve gotten so many compliments on it." Throw on some jeans and riding boots and consider your OOTD complete.

With a 4.4-star overall rating and more than 6,700 verified five-star ratings, this hoodie is a favorite among reviewers that wanted a go-to jacket that they can wear around the house. It's a thin layer to throw on when it's too hot to put the heat on but too cold to walk around in a short-sleeve tee. Plus, it comes in neutral and bold colorways, so there's a style to please nearly everyone.

If you want to switch up the design, not only does this hoodie come in different patterns and prints, but it also has pockets! The hood and fuzzy feel combined make it a perfect pick for chilly days, but we can totally picture ourselves cozying up on the couch in this sweatshirt, too. Apparently, so can all of the 2,900 reviewers that gave the hoodie a five-star rating.

This hoodie checks all of the boxes: It's lightweight, comes in dozens of different colors and has multiple pockets — specifically, interior pockets. The interior compartments make it easy to keep your essentials close to you when you're on the go. Because of its versatility, it currently has a 4.5-star rating.

What looks like a typical hoodie on the outside is actually irresistibly cozy on the inside. You can choose between styles that are fully fleece-lined or styles with regular sleeves, but reviewers seem to love the fully-lined style. "It fits the niche between a regular sweatshirt and a heavy winter coat," one verified reviewer wrote. "I especially love that the sleeves are lined and my arms stay really warm."

If you're looking for a jacket with a fitted shape, don't overlook this style with more than 17,000 verified five-star ratings. "I got the navy blue jacket and the fit is great, the colors are great, and the quality seems great," wrote one reviewer that called it a "great" hoodie. "I might have to purchase more colors!" Since it comes in more than two dozen different shades, it seems they might be in luck!

