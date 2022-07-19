13 stylish jumpsuits that are perfect for petite women

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping for clothing when you're petite can be difficult, but it’s even harder to find a jumpsuit that fits correctly. Whether it’s the sleeves reaching past your fingertips or the legs pooling up on the floor, regular jumpsuits just aren’t made for shorties. Hope isn’t all lost, though, since we found some incredibly stylish options for the person who’s 5’4” or below.

Below, you’ll find some of the most flattering (and eye-catching) petite jumpsuits on the market right now.

Top-rated jumpsuits for petites to shop

You can’t go wrong with an Amazon (and Shop TODAY) winner. This bestselling pick has 45,000+ reviews, comes in 31 colors and is great for any fun, casual weekend plans you might have in the near future. Flight attendants also swear by this one-piece for long layovers and reroutes!

We love the sexy one-shoulder look on this wide-leg jumpsuit. It comes in three different colors and is ideal for a night out.

Swap your work-from-home hoodie and sweatpants out for a more-put-together ensemble with this jumpsuit from Prettygarden. We love that it’s cropped, waist-cinching and comes in multiple colors.

Featuring a flouncy neckline and a gorgeous open back secured with a pair of brass buttons, this culotte-style jumpsuit from Lulus can be easily dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. The jumpsuit is also ideal for petite women with its 22” inseam.

Not only are we obsessed with this high neck, wide-legged number, but we love that it’s specifically made for petite women, too. You can easily rock this in the boardroom or on the dance floor, and can be worn with slides or heels for versatility.

Fans of QVC love this midi draped jumpsuit — reviewers rave about the short length, the wide legs, the banded back bodice and how flattering the cut is, especially with the tying detail at the front.

Abercrombie has been nailing their petites section, and this jumpsuit is no exception. It’s made with a super soft cotton-blend fabric, comes in two colors and can be a great outfit base to pair with a fun jacket or a pair of platform sandals.

Live it up in lilac this summer with this gorgeous petite gingham jumpsuit from Macy's. The ruffled trim ups the playful factor, while the tie waist helps give this jumpsuit a more form-fitting look.

Heading to a formal event? This beautiful blush jumpsuit featuring off-the-shoulder draping and an off-center tie waist might be the perfect pick for you. It’s sleek yet sweet, and was designed to fit and flatter ladies 5’4” and under.

Spanx may be best known for their revolutionary shapewear, but they also make a sizable array of wardrobe essentials equipped with the brand's signature four-way stretch. One of their newest releases is this flowy, lightweight jumpsuit that comes in petite sizes up to 3X.

With an inseam of 22”, this jumpsuit from Adele is ideal for the short gals out there. We love the interesting shoulder cut-out (it really ups the wow factor and sets this jumpsuit apart from other black jumpsuits) and the flattering belted waist.

A popular pick from Reformation, this jumpsuit is oh-so-darling, thanks to its adjustable tie straps, fitted bodice and smocking. It’s a sweet-looking jumpsuit ideal for dressier occasions.

This jumpsuit from Banana Republic just screams cool (and really does look like you’re headed on an African safari). Offered in petite, regular and tall sizes, this pick works well for a more casual occasion and can be paired with a fun belt and statement jewelry.

For more stories like this, check out:

