In summer, we're looking for any excuse to spend more time outdoors; hiking is a great way to do that. And whether you're planning a multi-day trek through a nearby mountain range or are simply exploring the trails around your house, having the right gear can make the experience even more enjoyable.

And now, one of our favorite athleisure companies, Lululemon, is making it easier to find stylish and comfortable hiking gear that doesn't sacrifice on quality. Today, the brand entered a new category and debuted its first-ever Hike Collection, a 33-piece line of women's and men's clothing and accessories that are designed specifically with the outdoor enthusiast's needs in mind.

"We created Hike for anyone looking to get outdoors, enjoy the peaceful feeling that comes from immersing oneself in nature and connecting with friends and community along the way,” Ben Stubbington, Lululemon's senior vice president of design and concepts shared in a release.

The items in the new collection range from $28 to $198 and are designed with adaptable features, like zip-on and off components, packable designs, adjustable parts and more, so you're prepared for whatever the day throws at you.

"We wanted this collection to be about the functionality lululemon is known for, elevated with adaptable details for outdoor adventures like packable, lightweight layering systems, fashion-forward aesthetic and colours, with abrasion-resistant, highly breathable fabrics," Stubbington said.

Here, we're highlighting some of the versatile picks that you can grab from the new collection for all-day hikes, long walks and more.

Lululemon Hike Collection

Having a comfortable pair of socks is key when hiking. Thankfully, these ones are said to have a number of comfortable features, including integrated ventilation and cushioning at the base of the arch and heel.

You can go straight from a long trek on the trails to a dip in the river in this bra. It's made from a quick-drying fabric and has added Xtra Life Lycra, which the brand says provides stretch, shape retention and chlorine- and salt-resistance.

When you pair the bra with the matching shorts, you'll be ready for any activity. They come in three colors, and have a silicone gripper print on the inside hem that's designed to keep them in place as you walk.

Even on days when you're trying to pack super light, there's one item that you'll always need: a water bottle. With this crossbody, you can skip the bulky backpack, and have easy access to your bottle at all times. It's made to fit most water bottles and has a zippered pocket where you can store other valuables.

When you're on an all-day hike, the weather can be pretty unpredictable. You might get rain in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon. This jacket makes it easy to adjust your layers as the temperatures change. Made from a water-resistant fabric, it has removable sleeves and a built-in shoulder bag (which you can use to store the sleeves when you're not wearing them).

Made to be quick-drying, sweat-wicking and breathable, this shirt is perfect for sweaty summer hikes. It has a hidden zippered pocket, so you can bring cash or cards along with you, and it features a cinchable hem at the bottom, to help you control airflow.

With these pants, you can start the day with full coverage and then zip off the legs and transform them into shorts as the temperatures rise. Like any good piece of hiking gear, they feature plenty of pockets where you can stash all your essentials.

These shorts were designed with water-repellent fabric, so he can feel free to hike in the rain or go for a swim off the trails. They have cargo pockets and built-in loops where he can clip on his keys or other hiking essentials.

He'll be ready for any terrain in these hiking pants. The fabric is said to be abrasion-resistant and stretchy so he can scramble and move around freely.

According to the brand, this backpack was designed with a wide opening and cinch closure, so you can easily stash away your gear and get back on the trails quickly after breaks. It has interior pockets, too, so you can keep your snacks separate from your sweaty gear.

