From the board meeting to the boardwalk, 18 affordable wrap pants for every scenario

When it comes to your summer wardrobe, pieces that are versatile and can make it from the office to the ocean are an absolute must-have. Wrap pants have been a consistent closet staple for many, but once summer rolls around, different variations of the bottoms can be worn for every warm weather activity.

From a sleek summer wedding to covering up at the beach, most of these wrap pants include a comfortable high-waist, earning them all of the praise.

Shop these shopper-loved (and budget-friendly) picks for every kind of occasion by clicking on the links below:

Best wrap pants for summer

These cover-up pants from Target serve as the perfect choice to throw on over a swimsuit, when heading down to the beach or walking the boardwalk.

“Hands down my favorite summer pants at the moment,” one reviewer said of the light and airy option, which also has a chic slit.

An affordable pick from Amazon, these tie pants are an ideal cover-up when wanting to lounge poolside and soak up the sun. Reviewers note how “flattering” this soft and airy pick is.

A “light and comfortable” selection to pack in your suitcase for your next beach getaway, these drawstring pants from Macy'sare available in both black and white — ensuring they match any swimsuit you want to wear them over.

With a color choice that embodies the spirit of summer and sunshine, this polyester pant sports a high waist and subtle ankle slits.

With a color quite literally named “Ocean,” it would be hard to pass up this breezy, bold option. Length-wise, these pants fall right above the ankle, perfect for showing off a new summer sandal or pedicure.

With a color like “Coral Sunset,” these linen pants (just like the individual wearing them) will be the life of the party. Opt to dress up with a silk top, or down with a cotton tee and you will be making waves in this fun pant. Additionally, an extensive size range makes this purchase one everyone will enjoy.

Best wrap pants for work

This high-waisted wrap pant offers an effortless look that can go from the office to the happy hour. One reviewer raves that they are “so cute and comfortable,” a combination we all strive to achieve while at work.

Consider this option a tried, true and timeless classic. With versatility in the color, mix and match with both patterned and solid tees or blouses. The pant themself are aptly named “With Confidence,” sure to help you walk with such throughout your day.

Available in three colors, this cotton paper bag pant from Loft serves a neutral and sleek look — and it’s on sale.

Best patterned wrap pants

A simple pick for wearing in the office, a farmers market run or simply grabbing lunch with friends, this paper bag pant from Maurices offers a more elevated look for your everyday events.

In 19 different colors, choosing a pattern that fits your style will prove to be no difficult task. From leopard to florals and solids, these pants will take your office or weekend wear to the next level.

Embrace your inner patriotism with these ivory and blue striped pants from Lulu’s. One reviewer describes them as being “professional, but very cute and summery,” making them an easy, versatile addition to your wardrobe.

With a pattern ideal for summer, these gingham tie pants are a “nice weight and texture,” according to one reviewer, who also noted that the belt was a nice “accent” to the pants overall.

The subtle stripe in this belted option makes for a light and simple look, especially when pairing with a classic white tee. Shape-wise, these pants are more fitted around the bottom and give way for a more breathable thigh and calf section.

A colorblock option for the days when you want to add a little flair and take a little dare,this splurgeworthy option from Anthropologie checks all of the boxes. Inspired by days under the sun, you’ll be earning compliments on this item from your wardrobe in no time.

Best formal wrap pants

Your friends will be green with envy after seeing you sport this paper bag pant from Forever 21. Flowy, lightweight and airy, this pant can be easily paired with a bodysuit or a silk strappy top.

This fitted, high-waisted option comes in a chic pink color and has a length that falls right above the ankles, making it worthy of pairing with your favorite heel.

A pick that could be worn to the office or a more formal event like a wedding, these cargo pants have a stretchy, elastic waist.

