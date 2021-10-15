Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Gone are the days of tucking and then retucking your shirt every five seconds. Bodysuits have made their way into everyone’s closet, and this foundational wardrobe staple doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Whether you want to go sexier with a bustier-like number for a night out or keep it classy and covered with a long-sleeved option, there are so many bodysuit styles available to fit any type of vibe.

Why are bodysuits so popular?

Bodysuits have gained popularity for many reasons, one of them being that they’re a no-fuss item in your closet that can be styled with so many various items in your existing wardrobe. “[Bodysuits are] an elevated basic, versus the cotton tee in your dresser, and they can be kept casual with jeans or easily transitioned into a nicer outfit with a cool trouser or skirt and heels,” explains fashion stylist and editor Audree Kate Lopez. “No matter what your personal style is — minimalist, feminine, modest or a risk-taker — bodysuits can work with your current wardrobe and act like a trend-forward basic.”

Not only that, but bodysuits can be super flattering on every shape. “The fit is super flattering, and bodysuits are the perfect top for high-waisted pants, shorts and skirts,” explains Leena Alsulaiman, a stylist, consultant and coach. “They are effortless, versatile and easy to wear. Plus, with a bodysuit, you avoid all of the constant adjusting and re-tucking.”

Since bodysuits are typically fitted along your body, they can create a natural shapewear feel. They're not only slimming, they also make a great base for any bottom in your closet. “When styling it with a bottom, you don't have to worry about bulking or puckering of a shirt [or] added volume around your stomach or waist. Now with so many thong bodysuit options, you don't have a VPL (visible panty line),” explains Lopez. “I think that bodysuits have a similar ease as a dress or jumpsuit when styling, but are more versatile and can be styled to fit any outfit.”

While bodysuits can be very flattering, they do have their drawbacks, too. Some styles aren’t a thong bodysuit, so you may have a thicker panty line versus regular underwear. Going to the bathroom can also be tricky, though many styles have snap closures around the crotch to make the job a little less harrowing.

Below, you’ll find some stylist-approved tips for dressing up a bodysuit for any occasion.

Bodysuit outfit ideas by stylists

For a casual look, Lopez suggests pairing your bodysuit with high-waisted wide or straight-leg jeans.

For a look appropriate for the office, Lopez loves pairing a baggy trouser and top with a boyfriend blazer.

For a date, Lopez suggests pairing a lace or corset bodysuit with a skirt.

Lopez suggests trying an asymmetrical bodysuit for something more fashion-forward.

For an elevated look, Lopez loves going for small details on the bodysuit like bows, ruffles, embellishments or cut-outs.

