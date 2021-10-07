13 luxe fashion staples you can find on Amazon — starting at $13

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

It's no secret that we love to shop, so we spend a lot of time on Amazon looking for affordable fashion finds. We've had a good amount of luck; we came across a trendy $36 shacket recently and a $37 wrap dress that is fancy enough to wear to a wedding.

After those discoveries, we decided to take a deeper dive and see what other elevated fashion essentials we could find on Amazon — and we were pleasantly surprised. We found so many chic staples that are so good we couldn't wait to share them. That's why we tapped Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu to break down the luxe staples that will outshine everyday pieces in your closest.

Go ahead and ditch the notion that elevated means expensive, because we found quality garments for as little as $13. From a mock neck sweater dress to a designer cashmere coat, keep reading for the must-haves to grab right now — before everyone else discovers them.

Elevated Amazon fashion finds

If summer is the season for wrap dresses, let fall be the season for wrap sweaters. This soft knit top not only has a coveted wrap style, but it also has batwing sleeves, which we're all loving right now. You can take it from day to night with the right pair of pants, plus it comes in 11 different colors, so you can keep your looks fresh.

What's more chic than a mock neck for fall? This swing dress is part of Amazon's limited-run influencer series, The Drop, which highlights unique styles for hours at a time. However, this stylish dress has managed to stay on the market thanks to its elegant look — and it comes in two different colors. It's made from a soft viscose-blend fabric that hugs curves and pairs perfectly with ankle booties.

Don't think you have boots in your closet that will match the mock dress above? Consider these the perfect contenders. They come in three neutral colors that you can wear with everything from dresses to jeans this fall. At under $100, they're checking off all of our boxes: cute, trendy and affordable.

Fall is synonymous with all things cozy, so silk pajamas feel fitting for the season. These matching sets include a short sleeve button-down top and long pants that will keep you cool and comfortable on warm fall nights. Recent reviewers have called them out for being soft and one even called them an "Amazon treasure."

What is fall fashion without a great plaid scarf? This style from American Trends does double duty, since it is also a shawl. The cashmere and acrylic-blend fabric make it feel warm and cozy, but the 25 different designs make it feel stylish. We're already picturing it as the finishing touch for all of our fall outfits.

This mid-weight coat is just a bit longer than a peacoat, giving you a chic silhouette. The three-button closure elevates the look of the coat, which is made from a blend of wool, polyester and cashmere. You can find it in all of the colors that are on-trend for fall: camel, light grey, chianti, black and scarlet.

More elevated Amazon essentials

This influencer-approved crossbody bag might not be as roomy as your favorite tote bag, but it has enough room for the essentials. Small bags have been "in" since they made their red carpet debut in 2019 and they're not going anywhere — that's why this one caught our eye. It comes in six different colors for under $40, so we don't blame you if you want to grab more than one.

If you're not into button detailing, this wrap cashmere coat is another option you can sport this fall. It's made from a blend of wool, cashmere and polyester and the inside is lined with silky satin, so it will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. One thing to note is that the coat is made in the United Kingdom, so be sure to pay attention to sizing before placing an order.

Two trends we're seeing everywhere? Oversized tops and statement sleeves. This sweater makes for the best of both worlds, plus it's under $40. Since it's loose-fitting, it's perfect for pairing with jeans or leggings and a sleek pair of boots.

This elevated shacket is giving us some serious fall vibes. You can wear it with the belt as a top or remove the belt and use it as a stylish outer layer. It comes in black, camel and biscotti, which all fit right into the season's color palette.

Chunky loafers are having a moment right now, and these lug sole loafers from Franco Sarto fit the bill. They're on-trend, but they also have an "extremely comfortable" feel, according to one reviewer who gave them a full five-star review.

It's time to pull out the quarter-zip sweaters again! If your quarter-zip hasn't been touched since a holiday gathering in 2019, consider this a sign. This sweater from Nautica is a bestseller with over 600 verified five-star reviews, and shoppers love how well-made it is, along with how gift-worthy it looks.

Shackets are taking over men's fashion, too. With a flannel lining and rugged cotton outer, it not only looks ready for fall, but it feels like it, too. "This shirt is rugged, attractive, and high quality, perfect for fall and winter," wrote one recent verified reviewer.

