Lizzo's tiny purse was the biggest thing on the AMAs red carpet

Lizzo made a huge fashion statement at the American Music Awards Sunday night — thanks to a miniature accessory.

The “Truth Hurts” singer stepped onto the red carpet in a Valentino dress that she paired with a rare and tiny “toybag” from the same label.

Lizzo's red carpet look was about about the little detail in her hand at the AMAs. Danny Moloshok / Reuters

"It's custom — there's only three in the world,” the singer told reporters at the event.

And she insisted that the white leather bag, which could fit in any pocket with room to spare, was able to hold anything she could possibly need.

The tiny Valentino bag requires a closer look. Danny Moloshok / Reuters

"I got tampons in here, a flask of tequila, some condoms,” she joked, as it was clear the micro bag, with it’s wee “V” for Valentino logo, couldn’t even accommodate a dollar bill.

You are EVERYTHING, @lizzo! Cant wait to see you on the #AMAs stage! pic.twitter.com/fW7K49xbWw — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 24, 2019

But her fans on Twitter had a few ideas about what might actually fit inside it.

I can’t believe Lizzo carried my self esteem on the AMA’s red carpet pic.twitter.com/SfhMMTQ6MZ — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) November 24, 2019

why is lizzo carrying my will to live pic.twitter.com/xvtckch8j9 — giovanna (@thislovve) November 24, 2019

Can’t believe Lizzo brought my patience with men to the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/DlIMAkDBP0 — Dylan Miettinen (@DylanMiettiNews) November 25, 2019

Feeling honored that Lizzo would carry my 401k around like that pic.twitter.com/5Mk5H8dVar — THE MANDALOR-IAN (@Ian_Sweeney) November 25, 2019

Later, on her own account, the 31-year-old star told her followers that the minuscule handbag was definitely “big enough for all my f--- to give.”

While Lizzo didn’t take home any of the three awards she was nominated for Sunday night, she earned plenty of raves for her red carpet look.

Mini purses were a hit at Paris Fashion Week back in February.

A model presents a creation by Jacquemus during the Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris, on February 25, 2019. Francois Guillot / AFP - Getty Images

French label Jacquemus released a line of itsy-bitsy bags that aren’t quite as exclusive as Lizzo's, but might as well be since they’ve been sold out for months.