Blazers. We know them, we love them. But what's the best way to style them?

Shop TODAY spoke with celebrity stylists Wouri Vice and Micaela Erlanger to find out all you need to know about this versatile piece. Vice styles some of our favorite celebs like H.E.R., Alicia Keys, and Viola Davis while Erlanger's clients include Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyong'o and Common. Let's just say, if they're giving out fashion advice, we're taking it.

What kind of women's blazers are in style?

Both Vice and Erlanger touched on how this year is all about comfort. "There's going to continue to be an ease to dressing, but that's why a blazer is perfect: it's season-less and transitional truly all year round," Erlanger said. She also mentioned that softer, relaxed silhouettes are going to be popular for that exact reason.

Vice mentioned that he's seeing a lot of oversized blazers, ones you can roll up to your elbows and even cropped blazers on his radar. "The houndstooth pattern is in [and] the jacquard pattern is in, [along with] a lot of that '80s funk appeal," says Vice. Houndstooth (sometimes also called dogstooth) is a classic pattern comprised of pointed shapes, typically black and white in color. Jacquard, on the other hand, is a detailed, raised pattern that is typically woven into a material.

How to style a women's blazer

Vice said it's typical to keep the clothing underneath your blazer simple, especially if you're sporting an oversized blazer. "It's been minimal underneath, like a crop top or a bodysuit," Vice specified. "The underpinnings are a lot slimmer, but the blazer itself is big."

Speaking of comfort, Vice mentioned he loves pairing blazers with sweatpants and a pair of pumps. You could also wear your favorite blazer with some dad or boyfriend jeans, a T-shirt, loafers and a fun belt to bring it all together. "It's chic but comfortable," Vice said.

How to shop for a women's blazer

There are a few things to look out for when you're shopping for a blazer. "People should be conscious of how the blazer is hitting their body," Vice said. "It should be a comfortable moment for them, and [the fit] will be subjective for each person."

To get the most use of your purchase, Erlanger also advised looking at the inside of blazers. Ones that have an inner lining are typically better because they will hold up better, wear longer and are easier to slip on and off.

Best women's blazers, according to reviewers

This blazer is light enough to wear through all four seasons. Plus, it comes in three cool colors and reviews raved about how comfortable it is.

Erlanger mentioned that comfortable blazers are like elevated cardigans, and this ruched sleeve blazer fits that description. It's made from soft jersey material and has a soft silhouette, making it the perfect comfort wear.

Vice raved about cropped blazers, so we had to find you the trendiest yet most affordable option out there. This oversized blazer from Nasty Gal is tailored and double-breasted.

This blazer definitely exceeds our comfort expectations. Made from polyester, rayon and spandex, this knit blazer provides the perfect amount of stretch. One reviewer said, "[This jacket is] so soft and comfortable, yet very professional that I can wear to work."

This blazer is perfect for spring, summer and the early months of fall. It's lined, lightweight and available in three timeless colors. Target customers rated this blazer a solid 4.3/5 stars based on value, comfort, size and style.

Try imitating the rolled-up sleeve look Vice mentioned with this ribbed blazer from Forever21. Cop the whole look with the matching textured cotton skort.

Add a pop of color to your closet with this cropped blazer with a notched lapel. It's available in black for a more transitional look and can be matched with these belted shorts for a full ensemble.

Oversized blazers are in and you've got to get one for your wardrobe. For about $50, you have a statement piece that can be dressed both casually or professionally.

If you're struggling to find a blazer that's long enough, consider this dogstooth blazer from ASOS. It's cut longer for our taller friends and is perfect for fall and winter.

Erlanger mentioned how great it can be to have a tweed jacket in your wardrobe, explaining, "You get so many different colors within a tweed, and it's so quintessentially fall, too." This tweed jacket ranges in sizes from XXS to XXL and features a puffed shoulder.

This fully-lined, notched lapel blazer is made from Tencel, a stronger and more hardwearing material than both cotton and linen. This blazer also comes in a great range of sizes in regular and petite. "The blazer looks great with jeans, trouser pants, and skirts," says one review.

Remember how Vice and Erlanger said comfort is in this year? This blazer takes that mantra to a whole new level. Made from sweater material but styled like a blazer, you'll want to wear this jacket all fall and winter long.

With a relaxed shape and unstructured fit, this blazer is great for everyday wear. We love the toasted coconut color it comes in and the attention to detail in this jacket. One reviewer commented, "[There's] no skimping on details — the jacket is fully lined and well-made with a subtle texture."

Light enough for summer but trendy enough to wear year-round, this slouched blazer is made with Lightpsun double gauze. It's one of Madewell's bestsellers, probably thanks to its 4.9/5-star quality rating.

Consider this a blazer with a twist. It has everything we love about a typical blazer (a collared neckline, button closure) with the flow of a cardigan or wrap (fluted sleeves, relaxed hemline).

You'll be the highlight of the party with this metallic jacquard blazer. Go all out and dress it with some black slacks or dress it down with some jeans for a more casual yet chic look. Reviewers mention you get the best fit if you size down.

