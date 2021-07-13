Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When I was in college, I had drawers filled with going-out tops. If you needed to borrow a low-cut V-neck number or sequin camisole, it was my door that you knocked on. Nearly two decades and one pandemic later, I’m ready to be that person again — minus the hangovers. I’m craving sparkles and cutouts and shirts that show off my shoulders. It’s time to start dressing up again!

In honor of the return of girls' night, bachelorette parties and crowded dance floors, we've rounded up 12 going-out tops that’ll put you in the mood to celebrate brighter days ahead.

Summery tops for going out

This plunging floral design features tie-on shoulder bows, a scoop back and ruched panels for a flattering silhouette. It’s also available in sizes up to 3x.

Available in 10 colors, this elegant high-neck tank features a flirty keyhole back and falls right at the hips.

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this off-the-shoulder, front tie top which boasts a strong 4.3-star rating. “I can’t imagine a body type this wouldn’t be flattering on,” one reviewer wrote. Choose from 11 patterns and prints such as polka dots and stripes.

Turn heads in this open-back polyester crop top that comes in a range of prints and patterns (think leopard and dots). Amazon reviewers note that the fabric has zero stretch, so size up.

TikTok users are obsessed with this lingerie-inspired top that comes in 13 colors. It’s crafted from breathable mesh with boning underneath and has an exposed zipper on the back. “This is the perfect top for going out. It fit perfectly and didn’t fall down at all,” one Amazon reviewer wrote.

Display a hint of décolletage in this woven rayon design that boasts flirty front buttons. It comes in black and auburn print.

You can’t go wrong with this short-sleeve glitter T-shirt that comes in gold, black and silver. Balance the look by keeping your bottoms basic.

Not only is this thong-back bodysuit cute and comfy, but the fabric provides gentle compression and tummy support. Build out your look with a stack of bracelets or a pair of statement earrings.

Looking fierce has never been easier thanks to this polyester tie knot blouse that comes in seven colors and 9 patterns. “I absolutely love this tank top, and I wear it constantly. I have recently gained quite a bit of weight, and have been feeling terrible about my body and have been finding it difficult to pick out summer clothes that make me feel good. Once I found this shirt however, I felt immediately cute and comfortable and happy to be seen in it,” wrote one Amazon reviewer.

Puff sleeves are having a moment. If you want to try the trend without spending a fortune, Amazon reviewers say this spandex and polyester top from Romewe "feels very expensive" and is wrinkle-resistant.

Camis are never going out of style! Every wardrobe needs this silky V-neck camisole that features adjustable straps so you can get your perfect fit. It comes in a range of colors including summer's standout color, hot pink.

Take a walk on the wild side in this soft polyester knit that has more than 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. "It’s long enough to wear with a pair of jeans/shorts front tucked, knotted or it can be left out without swallowing you and looking like a tunic," one reviewer gushed. The shirt is also available in snake- and camouflage-print and color block.

