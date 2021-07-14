23 summer basics you need in your wardrobe — starting at $12!

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With summer well underway, you might find yourself going through your warm-weather wardrobe and wondering how you can spruce things up a bit. Whether you're searching for a casual daytime outfit or want to try a more sophisticated style, sometimes all you need are a few simple pieces that have the power to elevate any look.

Style expert Jasmine Snow stopped by TODAY to share simple no-fuss essentials your summer closet needs. Read on to shop must-have pieces from fun flowy skirts to stylish sandals.

Essential bottoms

With a wide leg cut, these cropped jeans provide a comfortable fit and are easy to move in. The stone gray color of the jean is perfect for those hot summer days and can easily be paired with a range of tops and shoes.

These vintage-inspired wide leg jeans are a great option for summer if you are looking to achieve a retro-chic style. Pair these medium-wash jeans with a tucked in T-shirt and mules and you'll have a comfortable and stylish summer look.

Available in petite, regular and tall, these high-rise jeans are authentic denim with no stretch so they break in over time and get better with every wear. These jeans are also made through their water-saving Washwell program which uses 20% less water than conventional wash methods.

Flattering on any body shape, these jeans provide a skinny compression fit from hip to ankle. With maximum stretch, you can feel comfortable and confident in these jeans all day long. These jeans also have booty-shaping stitching.

White jeans are a summer staple, so if you are in need of a pair, these mom jeans are a great option. With just enough stretch for everyday comfort, this mid-weight denim will hold its shape and won't become baggy over time.

These jeans offer a flattering tight fit through the waist and hip then a wide leg that is cropped above the ankles, making for a perfect summer cut. Made with a blend of cotton and eco-friendly tencel lyocell, the denim is super soft.

Think pink this summer with this adorable high-waisted shiny satin midi skirt. The flowy bottom makes this piece a summer must-have so you can be fashionable and comfortable even on hot summer days.

Available in both regular and plus sizes, this skirt is a great addition to your summer wardrobe. The pleats add texture and movement, which create an elegant silhouette. The lightweight fabric is great to wear during the heat as well.

Essential tops

This white button down is the ultimate everyday shirt. Whether you want to wear it under a blazer or more casually with jeans, the crisp, just-pressed look makes this shirt a must-have piece.

With a loose fit, this button down takes business chic and transforms it into a breezy and casual look. Made 100% out of cotton, this shirt also comes in Oxford blue, sesame and sesame stripe.

Whether you wear this shirt into the office or with a pair of jeans for a more modern classic ensemble, this boyfriend shirt is a closet essential. Bust darts provide shape and a perfect fit while the classic collar delivers that signature button-down look.

Stripes are a classic, and when paired with a super soft cotton fabric, it is clear why this shirt is a wardrobe must-have. The semi-fitted shape provides a flattering yet casual fit that is perfect for tucking into jeans.

With a simple stripe and boatneck design, this shirt can be worn year-round. It also comes in a variety of colors so you can determine which works best with your current wardrobe.

Taking inspiration from the traditional French marine, it is no wonder why this shirt is call The Classic. This 100% cotton knit jersey is comfortable and features three-quarter sleeves and a round neck for a clean, finished look.

Essential dresses

With an average rating of 4.9 stars from over 5,000 reviews, this dress is a summer must-have. Sizing for this dress ranges from XS to 4XL and it also comes in eight different colors. At only $12, this is a great affordable summer option.

What takes a chic summer dress to the next level? Pockets. This lightweight fabric is breathable and comfortable and has side pockets for extra functionality. This dress is a no-fuss option for a quick, stylish summer outfit.

Nothing says summer quite like a flirty and fun patterned dress. With tie-closing straps and a smocked back, the small details are what set this dress apart from the rest, not to mention its comfortable fit.

Essential Shoes

This collab by Keds and Kate Spade will quickly become your new favorite summer sneaker. Featuring woven raffia and a substantial platform, these white sneakers are an eye-catching yet casual option.

Prepare to be comfortable all summer long in these Birkenstock sandals. The contoured cork footbed provides support and the two straps are adjustable so you can get a perfect fit.

If you are bored with the classic flip-flop look, why not try a more elevated version? The twisted fabric strap and playful print of this slide will bring your summer shoe game to the next level.

Available in women's, men's and kids' sizes, the whole family can look fly with these rainbow slides. To help the wearer feel as though they are walking on a cloud, each slide is injected with air.

If you want to spice up your footwear this summer, why not try a bold option like this metallic sandal? The shine mixed with a puffy ruched strap creates a unique take on a classic sandal.

Platform sneakers are all the rage right now, so hop on the trend this summer with a pair of Superga sneakers. These white canvas sneakers are extremely versatile and can be paired with nearly any outfit.

