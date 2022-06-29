18 must-have accessories for summer trends, from nostalgic-inspired to coastal grandmother

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With the days getting warmer and warmer, you've probably already jumped on one of the many summer trends. And there's certainly been a lot of fabulous and chic looks making waves this year, from the coastal grandmother to the perfect summer shirt. While you're rocking your favorite sundress and swimsuit, don't forget to elevate that look with some must-have accessories.

Style expert Zanna Roberts Rassi stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to talk about some of her favorite summer accessories, from a coastal grandmother inspired woven bag to have-to-have bucket hats. Rassi says these accessory trends have been seen all over TikTok and some even bring back a nostalgic feel.

Keep reading to seeing all 18 must-have summer accessories to wear with your favorite outfits this season.

Summer must-have accessories

Woven handbags

Rassi loves this knitted shopper bag for errands and it's big enough to easily pop your groceries in. Coming in four different earthy tones, the bag is made of 100 percent cotton with a cotton lining, according to the brand.

Rassi says woven and basket bags fit into the coastal grandmother trend, and loves this find for work. It has a fun nautical-inspired net design and canvas lining, and right now you can grab this bag at 50% off with the code GOFOURTH.

Raffia is no longer regulated just for the beach, you can now break them out for date nights, according to Rassi. Coming in three different shades, this mini shopper bag can be worn as a crossbody or carried as a handbag.

This handbag is another raffia designed piece to be worn outside of the beach, this time with a chic chain embellishment. This pastel pink bag is super cute for a girl's night out, or you can choose from five more colors, from classic black to a vibrant lime green.

Chunky platform sandals

"Jelly is huge, so embrace that in this space. They're sporty, classic and even nostalgic," says Rassi. And these "fisherman style" chunky sandals come in glittery pink, giving off the ultimate '90's girl vibe. One Asos reviewer wrote "they're the comfiest shoes ever."

Rassi says chunky sandals are the perfect replacement for sneakers, regular sandals and stilettos. These sporty sandals feature a rubber sole that molds to your feet, and the style expert says to pair with socks to be a true fashionista.

"Here we're getting height without the hurt," Rassi said and it's just another perk of the chunky sandals. These platform sandals come in white or black and feature a chunky midsole.

These platform sandals feature an adjustable strap and cushioned footbeds. Rassi says to style the chunky sandal with something summery, like your favorite dress or midi skirt.

Textured bucket hats

Rassi says '90's hats are another nostalgic trend and this straw hat hits the coastal grandmother trend, too. You can wear it in a neutral hue or choose a more bold color for the season.

Go from city to coast with this lightweight textured hat. Rassi says to pair it with your favorite denim and crisp white linen shirt, or sundress to fully encapsulate the coastal vibe.

Another coastal grandmother call out is this crochet find. "Bucket hats have shifted for the season from '90's hip-hop nylon, to more refined crochet," says Rassi. This checkered patterned bucket-style hat features a narrow brim to keep the sun off your face in style.

Rainbow bling

With the hashtag "rainbow jewelry" receiving over two million views and counting on TikTok, it would be an understatement to say that we will see rainbow jewelry everywhere this summer. These crystal waterfall earrings are a great way to try out this trend. Rassi recommends pairing them with gold jewelry and pearls.

This rainbow bracelet set is both festive and playful. Rassi says these will transform your little black dress by adding a pop of color. The bracelets can be worn separately, which means you can decide how much flare you want to wear.

When wearing rainbow jewelry, some might worry it seems like they stole pieces from their kids' jewelry box. With elevated pieces, like this large rainbow stone necklace from Anthropologie, Rassi knows you will look stylish and mature.

Rose-colored sunglasses

Rassi says rose-colored sunglasses are having a moment and believes they are marking a return to playfulness. But if rose is not your color, these Urban Outfitters sunglasses are available in dark green, navy and orange.

A sustainable choice, these ASOS frames are made from recycled plastic. Embrace their bold, bulky style for a truly playful summer.

Amazon Prime Day may be less than a month away, but these retro cat-eye sunglasses are a steal on their own. For $10, you can see the world through rose colored glasses — actually!

These rectangular sunglasses are another affordable option from Amazon. Available in more than 15 colors, these lenses will brighten your summer and add a pop of color to your outfits.

