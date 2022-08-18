18 flattering plus-size leggings that will support you all day

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

Staying home in your leggings is awesome, but it's even better when you can maximize their use outside your comfort space. The right pair can be the difference between a successful workout or a dreadful wardrobe moment. That's why we scanned reviews and consumers' experiences to discover the best plus-size leggings for curvy women.

With hundreds of shoppers' evaluations, we have chosen leggings that will hold your tummy and enhance your legs. We even found work-friendly styles to keep you flexible throughout the day! From high-waisted designs to stretchier pairs, these are the best options for every body size and shape.

Best plus-size leggings, according to shoppers

Over 5,000 shoppers rave about the quality of these leggings. For those women hustling on the daily, these Old Navy bottoms will hold up through every major event. The trick is in their compression feature and four-way stretch that keeps you flexible and comfortable.

"They stayed up and were unobtrusive for a 3-hour intense dance rehearsal which is a mark for a great pair of leggings. Overall would definitely recommend!" said one verified buyer who gave these five stars.

Wear these leggings with your go-to business shirt or athletic wear for day-to-day comfort. Customers that bought them say these leggings are loose enough yet supportive.

"These are literally the only leggings I have found that work good for me. They [NEVER] fall down- which is my biggest pet peeve about other brands of leggings and especially being a mom having to constantly pull up your pants while being on the go with a toddler is the worst," said one shopper.

Tired of wearing those flimsy leggings? Try this pair during your next workout session. With more than 6,800 glowing ratings, shoppers agree these will hold your gut in place.

One woman that enjoys hiking said these leggings, "covered my butt and belly just great and didn't roll down during exercise. The fabric was cool and light."

Whether you wear them for yoga or to run errands, these leggings are sure to stretch. The pair comes with pockets and made with Dry-Tek technology that wicks moisture away from the body. It sits on the waistline so you can feel comfortable with any shirt length.

"I like the sleek material and the pockets. I believe they are true to size, but they are really stretchy honestly," said one buyer who gave these five stars.

Worried about falling leggings? This pair is the way to go for all your essential activities. They are made with a quick-drying fabric and a thick waistband to help them stay in place.

One customer said these are "roomy enough for my larger-than-normal thighs/calves/butt and tight enough at the waist."

If you want something dressier for the evening, this pair will add a fun flair to your outfit. The shimmery studs on the seam and the pull-on design are the perfect combination for a fancier legging.

You can never go wrong with a pair of Adidas pants. The tights are the quintessential sporty design to wear at the gym or for casual activities. It comes with an elastic waistband and three side stripes detailing.

"These leggings are super comfortable, they are strong and aren’t see-through like some leggings can be," one customer added.

If you love pants but don't like the rigid construction, these leggings will make you feel at ease. The pair is made with a faux leather material that is stretchy enough. You can stay comfortable while looking classy in a relaxed pair that gives a dressier aspect.

"I didn't need a belt and wasn't consistently pulling them up. The ponte backing is what makes these leggings so comfortable," commented one shopper.

Looking for something cozier? These leggings are made of soft cotton jersey and a comfortable elastic waistband. Aside from their smooth-shaping structure, this pair will stay put through your more intensive workouts.

According to one fan, "the fabric is stretchy but heavy enough so that every flaw doesn't show thru. I regularly put these pants in the washer and dryer, they last for years and still look good."

Do these leggings have moisture-wicking fabric, are figure-flattering and have hidden pockets? Check, check, check! According to shoppers, you can feel the compression of these leggings without being restricted.

"They NEVER roll down even when working out. Honestly, my first two pairs of Zella's I washed over 50 times and they still look great! Not much fade or loss of fit."

Forget about those pinching and slipping leggings. These are elastic-free and are meant to provide all-day comfort. Also, they're constructed with chafe-busting seams to avoid irritating times.

"These are so smooth and buttery and I love how it keeps everything together. A must-have for postpartum moms," said one shopper.

This size-inclusive brand offers amazing activewear and a pair of leggings that curvy gals will adore. For those looking for bold colors, try these sheer-proof bottoms with sturdy construction. You don't have to worry your underwear will show when you squat.

"The ribbed texture is very forgiving, the fabric deliciously soft, and the color flatters my coloring," said one verified buyer who purchased XXXL.

Whether you're pregnant or need to hold your belly, these leggings are the perfect solution. One runner mentioned that they stay put throughout her entire run. The pair has minimal seams for a more flattering and smooth finish.

"I had my fastest 10K and they didn't slip or move or cause a single issue for the entire 10-mile training run."

This bestselling pair is a favorite among Madewell customers for the four-way stretch that allows extra movement and flexibility. The flare leggings are made with a sweat-wicking materials and recycled fabric that make low-impact activities easy.

When it comes to squatting at the gym, these Girlfriend Collective leggings will save you from a flashing moment. These feature a high-waisted compressive fabric with double side pockets to keep your things in place. With more than 8,000 reviews, this bestselling has become a must-have for plus-size customers.

One shopper that bought XXXL said, "these [leggings] have an amazing feel and have a great weight to them. I could have probably gone down a size for extra compression but even so, they are very flattering and create a nice smooth silhouette."

If your return-to-office is forcing you to ditch your sweatpants, these leggings will make the transition extra smooth. The high-rise design has a stretchy fabric and a double-side elastic waistband that hugs your curves. Also, the leather side stripes elevate the pair from casual to a dressier look.

One shopper found these leggings better than expected. "This miracle flawless leggings are exactly that! I can't think of a better name for these. They glide on, fit perfectly and are very flattering."

These Universal Standard leggings should make you feel confident and worry-free. This pair has a comfortable construction that feels next to being naked. The contouring side panels and seams provide a smooth effect for everyday wear.

"They are very high-waisted for me but I find that comfortable. Once they’re on, I barely notice them," confessed one buyer.

Camouflage your rolls with these flattering leggings from Lululemon. The brand's buttery soft fabric is what makes these leggings ultra-comfortable. Over 400 customers give these leggings five stars for their silky smooth feeling and the ability to stay dry through sweaty sessions.

"These are the leggings that make you glad to pay any amount for them. Ridiculously soft, silky and comfortable, I’ll buy them forever," said one happy customer.