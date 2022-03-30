11 affordable plus-size subscription boxes that won't disappoint

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Figuring out your style and aesthetic takes a lot of time, research and — most importantly — money. More often than not, nailing down the looks that feel most like you takes several rounds of trial and error that can leave you footing a lengthy bill.

Luckily, over the past several years, fashion subscription boxes have appeared on the market that make it easier than ever to hone your personal style. Not only are they conveniently delivered right to your doorstep, they can also help you get out of your comfort zone and try something you may not have picked off of a rack yourself. The best part? There’s no commitment to any of the pieces! If you don’t like them, you can send them right back or keep whatever speaks to you.

We found 11 plus-size subscription boxes for every style that will deliver cute and trendy picks to your front door and won’t break the bank.

Plus-size subscription boxes to try

With Nordstrom's Trunk Club, you start by telling the brand your budget, style and size. The initial styling fee of $25 (which is waived for Nordstrom cardholders) goes toward the final cost of the items you choose to keep from the box. A subscription isn't required, so you can order whenever you feel like you want to switch up your closet or you can schedule regular deliveries. Women's sizes include 00-28W, XXS-4X, petite, plus and maternity.

Dia & Co offers personal styling and clothing for women in sizes 10-32. Based on your responses in the personal style quiz, a stylist will hand-pick five pieces that will fit your indicated body type, style and budget. Your initial cost of $20 will be credited back to you if you keep at least one item from the box and — if you love the picks so much you want to keep them all — you can save 25 percent off the total price. You can choose to make a one-time purchase or receive a box as often as every two to three weeks.

Stitch Fix puts together boxes based on your personal style quiz with pieces from brands like NYDJ, Girlfriend Collective, Calvin Klein, Karl Lagerfeld and more. There's something for every body and every budget, and plus-size styles go up to a 24W and 3X. The $20 styling fee will be applied as a credit toward anything you keep.

This Texas-based styling company doesn't charge any styling fee up front. The only initial charge is shipping, which is less than $10 and can be used as a credit for any pieces you choose to keep. According to the brand, four to six items arrive each month in eye-catching pink packaging and each piece ranges between less than $10 and $30, depending on your indicated budget. Return anything you don't want in the same pink package (so be sure to open it carefully instead of excitedly tearing it apart) and use the provided pre-paid return label and sticky tape.

Similar to Rent The Runway, plus-size brand Fashion To Figure offers a subscription where you can rent a box of new pieces to wear each month and return them when you're done. If there are any items you love so much you don't want to return, you can keep it and pay up to 50 percent off the retail price. The membership starts off at $55 per month for one box, but you can choose to upgrade to different plans that offer up to unlimited boxes each month. The basic box contains three items of clothing, but upgrades can include more items alongside accessories.

First-time subscribers can save 50 percent off two boxes with the code FTF50. It's like getting two for the price of one!

If you're more into vintage styles, Dress of the Month Club from Unique Vintage is perfect for you. For just $50, you get a new, hand-picked vintage style dress every month. If you don't like it, you can return it and get a full refund. They offer up to size 5X/26.

If you're looking to build your fitness gear and athleisure wardrobe, Fabletics is a no-brainer. Each month, a $50 charge will provide you with one member credit which can be used for any two-piece outfit or one item valued up to $80. Your membership also gets you discounts on additional pieces. They have tops, bottoms and bras up to size 4X and shoes up to size 11.

JustFab charges $50 on the sixth of every month to use toward the purchase of a pair of shoes of your choosing. One of the perks of being a member is getting up to 30 percent off retail prices of the trendiest styles. Whenever you need a break, you can skip the charge by the fifth of that month or you can save the credit for when you need it (and there's no rush because they never expire!). JustFab offers all types of shoes like sandals, heels and boots in extra wide widths and has options up to size 12. They even have plus-size clothes, too!

When it comes to fashion subscription boxes, Rent The Runway is probably the first one that comes to mind. The basic plan comes with one shipment of four items per month, but you can also upgrade to plans with eight or 16 items per month and more perks. This subscription is perfect for people who like to keep up with trends, but don't have enough space to keep everything or just know they won't wear it again after the trend is over. You can buy anything you love too much to part ways with but, after wearing everything at least once (or several times), ship it back in the pre-paid packaging and prepare to pick the items for your next shipment.

With Stylogic, a stylist will take your responses from a quiz that indicate style preference, size and budget and use that to hand-pick five items just for you. It's an entire outfit that includes both apparel and accessories. Once received, you have seven days to try everything on and decide what you want to keep and what you want to send back. The $20 styling fee is used as a credit toward what you keep and if you keep all five items, you get an additional 20 percent discount off the total price! Stylogic caters to sizes 12 to 36.

Gwynnie Bee offers different subscriptions ranging from one to 10 items at a time, starting at $49. What makes Gwynnie Bee stand out is that you can exchange items as often as you want and keep them as long as you want. So if you rent a shirt that you absolutely adore and want to wear it for months before exchanging it, you can! The styling service offers sizes 0 to 32.

