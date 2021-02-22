Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Where’s the party at?! On your feet, girl. There’s always an opportunity to sparkle in some new shoes, even if we’re sparkling in our living rooms for the time being. However, for many women (both plus- and regular-size), they need more room for their foot to fit comfortably. If that sounds like you, there are wide width shoes for women that provide additional room across the toe and front of the foot.

The problem is, sometimes finding fashionable wide width shoes can be difficult. But don’t worry, we rounded up several pairs of flats, sandals, mules and high heels that are cute, comfy and ready to get into a celebratory mood.

To shop by category, click on the links below:

Best wide width flats

Who said flats can’t turn heads? Not us, and thankfully, Torrid agrees. These sparkly bow-adorned loafers are not just stunning to look at, but they’re also available in wide widths from size 6-13.

How gorgeous is the print on this menswear-inspired slip-on? We love a flat that brings a little extra to the party, and with the contrasting gold mirrored heel, these loafers bring a LOT.

For less than $30, these flats deliver. The patent leather just screams "Look at me!" and a large bow detail provides a fun pop to a classic shoe.

Available in several fun colors and prints, these slingbacks deliver an effortless sophistication with any outfit you're rocking.

If you're the sort of fashionista who likes to match accessories with your shoes, the gold chain detailing on these square toe loafers definitely get the job done.

Best wide width low-heeled dress shoes

Snakeskin is a great versatile print to have in your wardrobe. It acts as a neutral, so you can wear it with just about any color while punching up any outfit. These Lane Bryant heels are available up to a size 12W and have a manageable 3” heel.

Do you have a hard time wearing heels but still want to wear them? A thick block heel is the answer. This shimmery silver rendition from Asos has a sturdy ankle strap and a super on-trend square toe shape. Your feet will last all night in these.

If your style is more classic than modern, then you can never go wrong with a simple black ankle strap. And if you’re not a heel girl, this 2 ¼” covered heel from Lane Bryant is for you. These are festive, fancy and feet-friendly.

With a quilted crossover detailing and a respectable 3" heel, these mules are perfect for both work and play.

Best wide width high heels

Sock booties are a big trend this season, and if you’re into a more sleek party look, this is the pick for you. We love the sturdier block heel and stretchy fabric on these boots.

When all else fails, go with this basic wardrobe necessity. Available in over two dozen colors and patterns including ombre glitter, snakeskin and camo, this is the perfect pump for any occasion.

We love these trendy, ultra-glamorous party shoes. The heels are flared at the bottom, providing additional stability, and the fun mirrored color is sure to be a scene-stealer!

When done right, a clear heel is such a trendy and fashionable moment. We love this pair because of the fun gold chain detail and sturdy ankle strap.

Planning ahead of time? These sea green sandals from Simmi London are made for summertime soirees.

Add a bit of glam to any outfit with these strappy mules adorned with mini diamond detailing.

