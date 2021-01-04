Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The days are shorter and temps are dropping everywhere. That can only mean one thing; Father Winter is here, and it’s time to break out your boots. For plus size women who tend to have wider calves, finding cute, stylish and affordable wide-calf boots can be pretty difficult. Luckily, someone out there has been listening to our feedback, and there are tons affordable options out there.

We hunted down a few pairs of trendy and cute boots for wide calves — all under $100!

Best wide-calf boots for women

Everyone needs a little glitter in their life, and these boots deliver. These fabulous black stretch boots are available in extra-wide-calf sizing (the site notes that the size 8 boot has a shaft circumference of 22”) and are available up to a size 13.

Shoedazzle — which operates on a membership-based model — began selling wide-calf boots within the last few years. More recently, they have expanded their extremely affordable selection. This trendy style is available in both black and leopard, and the the square heel is super comfy and perfect for curvy babes.

The chunky '90s boot is so hot right now, with top designers like Prada and Bottega Veneta creating streetwear ready styles. But you don’t have to break the bank to get the look; ASOS’ thigh-high version is sleek, sexy and fits wide calves.

These slouchy, vegan suede boots come in five colors, are available in both wide and extra wide-calf circumferences and have a trendy stacked heel that’s not too high. If you're looking for the perfect boot to punch up your casual looks, this is high on our list.

Like Shoedazzle, JustFab also runs on a subscription-based model, but with their extensive range of affordable wide-calf and wide width shoes? We think it is worth taking a second look. These knee-high boots come in a classic mock croc in a gorgeous and luxurious navy blue color. The boot comes with a padded insole and additional room in the footbed, ball of the foot and instep for a wide-calf fit.

Public Desire is one of the trendiest brands on the market right now, and we’re so glad to see them expanding their offerings to wide-calf boots. These knee-high boots come in a on-trend brown mock snake with a pointed toe and a block heel. We also love how these boots are perfect from transitioning from work mode to happy hour afterwards.

These fun, sexy over the knee boots will be the life of any party. A faux suede make, vintage-style lace up details and a bright cherry red color make these showstoppers. (They're also available in neutral tones like gray, black and camel.) We love the manageable 3.23” heel height and elasticity of both the shaft and the laces, making these boots perfect for a variety of wide calves.

Finding wide-calf boots aren’t just an issue for knee high and over the knee boots. Oftentimes, the shafts of ankle boots are also too narrow for larger calves. These booties have ample room if you have a larger ankle circumference, and are available in versatile and classic colors like brown, gray and black.

Need something a little more rugged? These trucker boots are just the ticket. They have easy pull-on tabs and come in a gorgeous creamy beige that goes with everything. The best part? These are 100% leather and under $90!

Stretch over the knee boots with a comfortable low block heel and available in a ton of colors? No wonder these have over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. These boots have earned raves for its low block heel and versatile style. Wear it casually, out on the weekends and even in the office. We love a shoe that works overtime.

