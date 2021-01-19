Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We know that everyone loves to rock leggings to run errands, lounge around the house or even have a night out on the town, but what are the best yoga pants to actually, er, practice yoga in?

According to yoga aficionados, the best types of leggings to practice yoga in traditionally have a thicker, looser fit with the freedom of flexibility. Other great features that might help you level up your yoga practice include full-coverage support, moisture-wicking properties, an anti-chafing fit and UPF protection if you’re practicing your sun salutations under the hot sun. We rounded up some of our favorite pairs on the market guaranteed to help you flow in style.

Yoga pants for women under $50

With over 22,000 ratings on Amazon, these yoga pants from Colorfulkoala are super comfy, include side pockets to stash your goodies and come in 32 (yes, 32) different colors.

Another popular pick on Amazon, these ankle-length, high-waisted leggings feature Power Flex fabric. The nylon-spandex blend is thick, long-lasting and durable.

With 21,000 Amazon ratings and counting, these leggings from Ododos come in a million colors and feature large side pockets. One Amazon user said, “I love the waistband and design of these leggings, and the pockets are just simply amazing and convenient.”

If you’re not into the super-tight fitting yoga pants, consider trying out these boot-cut pants, great for practicing yoga, running errands or just lounging around (because what else would we be doing these days?).

Another option for loose-fitting yoga pants, these yoga joggers from Baleaf come in seven colors, are made with cotton and spandex and create more free flow movement while practicing.

What’s cool about these leggings is that you can essentially build your own perfect pair of yoga pants, whichever style you prefer. Choose between cross waist, high waist, or medium waist, regular, short or tall, black or dark heather grey and whichever size you prefer.

Plus-size queens, these leggings are for you. They come in two sizes and feature an antimicrobial technology that inhibits odor-causing bacteria.

For the gal who loves a great print, these leggings from Aerie promise zero camel toe with no center front seam and solid booty support.

For the eco-conscious lady who loves her leggings, this pair from Boody are made with viscose made from bamboo, nylon and spandex. They’re also breathable, odor-resistant, thermo-regulating and moisture-wicking for ultra comfort throughout your daily yoga practice.

Yoga pants for women under $100

One of the most popular yoga pants on the market, this pick from Lululemon seems to never disappoint. They also feel so buttery soft and are a great investment.

Coming in a range of colors and sizes, these leggings from Athleta have wicking technology, dry quickly, are super breathable and are rated UPF 50+.

Another great option for plus-sized folks, these leggings from Beyond Yoga come in multiple colors, are buttery soft and feature UV protection.

Put these joggers on and you might think that you forgot to wear pants during your next yoga session — yes, they are that soft and comfy.

Created by Amazon Live Style host and influencer Katie Sands, these leggings include four-way stretch technology and are 100% seamless.

Yoga pants for women under $150

Invest in the best with these highly-rated yoga leggings from Alo Yoga. They help to lift and sculpt your booty while featuring the brand's signature, micro-performance, double-knit Airlift fabric.

Another fan favorite from Alo Yoga, these high-waisted moto leggings not only feel super comfy, but look incredibly cool. They make it easy to head straight to dinner after your evening yoga class.

Who doesn’t love a good graphic moment on their yoga pants? These are super fun, high-compression and will definitely be a crowd-pleaser at your next Zoom yoga session.

