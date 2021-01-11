Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
With athleisure becoming so popular in the fashion world this year, I would love the luxury of being able to drop upwards of $100 on designer brand workout pants, but right now I just can’t. Luckily, I found super affordable leggings that have fantastic quality for both running errands and doing at-home workouts (Hey there, Melissa Wood Method!).
The Ododos High-Waisted Yoga Capris have been a game changer for my fitness routine. They have a just-right amount of hold while still being comfortable, which is exactly what I need these days — let’s just say my quarantine body isn’t in the best shape! Needless to say, these yoga pants, which have 4.5 stars on Amazon, are a viable choice. The best part? They’re less than $30.
Ododos High-Waisted Yoga Capris
The pants come in a ton of colors, including some I thought were super unique to this brand. I went with the spacedye charcoal in large, a super flattering combination of black and grey colors.
The photos on the product’s Amazon page seem to have a higher cut and are more of a capri length, but mine run a bit longer. I’m 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and the leggings come to my ankles. The pants have plenty of stretch, so if I were to order again, I would size down. Most of the workouts that I do at home are low-impact Pilates, yoga and stretching, and these have the right length for those activities. An added bonus is that I don’t have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions in public, such as too much transparency.
The two large side pockets are big enough for me to store my iPhone XR and a credit card, a luxury often found in more expensive leggings. Just take it from one verified Amazon reviewer who said, “Low and behold.... these pants fit a whlole bottle of champagne in the pocket! This was a phenomenal feature!”
In addition to being able to wear these out in public, my favorite feature is the high-rise waist. The wide waistband hides my muffin top and allows for maximum coverage while bending and stretching during my yoga sessions. The leggings feel like butter and have a nice amount of breathability, which means I’m still comfortable even while I’m moving. And I wasn’t sweating through the leggings despite the full coverage.
If you’re looking to upgrade your workout gear or athleisure for a quality stretch that doesn’t break the bank, look no further.
