The pants come in a ton of colors, including some I thought were super unique to this brand. I went with the spacedye charcoal in large, a super flattering combination of black and grey colors.

The photos on the product’s Amazon page seem to have a higher cut and are more of a capri length, but mine run a bit longer. I’m 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and the leggings come to my ankles. The pants have plenty of stretch, so if I were to order again, I would size down. Most of the workouts that I do at home are low-impact Pilates, yoga and stretching, and these have the right length for those activities. An added bonus is that I don’t have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions in public, such as too much transparency.

The two large side pockets are big enough for me to store my iPhone XR and a credit card, a luxury often found in more expensive leggings. Just take it from one verified Amazon reviewer who said, “Low and behold.... these pants fit a whlole bottle of champagne in the pocket! This was a phenomenal feature!”

In addition to being able to wear these out in public, my favorite feature is the high-rise waist. The wide waistband hides my muffin top and allows for maximum coverage while bending and stretching during my yoga sessions. The leggings feel like butter and have a nice amount of breathability, which means I’m still comfortable even while I’m moving. And I wasn’t sweating through the leggings despite the full coverage.

If you’re looking to upgrade your workout gear or athleisure for a quality stretch that doesn’t break the bank, look no further.

