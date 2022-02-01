An Athleta and Alicia Keys collab is coming — here's what you need to know

The products shown may be from a celebrity's own product line. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Last week, Alicia Keys rang in her 41st birthday — but that wasn't the only thing that the Grammy-winning singer had to celebrate. On the same day, she also announced an exciting new partnership with Athleta.

Keys is teaming up with the popular activewear company to create a limited clothing collection that "brings together Keys' style with Athleta's consciously inclusive designs," the company shared in a recent press release.

But the new partnership isn't just about fashion. The release shared Keys will be joining the Power of She Fund as a mentor and advisor. The grant program, which was created by the Women's Sports Foundation and Athleta, aims to empower women and girls through movement and connection. Keys will also help select recipients of the grants.

"I was drawn to Athleta because we both want to encourage women to discover, accept and OWN their power," Keys shared in therelease. "We're all about the uniqueness of women, body positivity and creating a lifestyle that showcases our immeasurable power within. It's time to thrive — not just to survive — and my hope is that these offerings are another outlet for you to amplify your personal power, your possibility and feel comfortable in your own skin."

The first round of the Alicia Keys x Athleta offerings will launch on International Women's Day (March 8) and will be available online and in all Athleta retail locations, the brand shared. Items in the collection will come in sizes XXS to 3X.

While we eagerly await the launch of the collection, Keys shared some of her current Athleta favorites on the brand's website that you can shop now.

Alicia Keys' Athleta favorites

"My favorite layer to throw on and run to the store or take the kids to school," Keys said on the site. "Love the ease."

Keys said that this turtleneck is "cozy for chilly nights, great under sweaters or jackets, and love it with a pair of jeans — effortlessly chic."

"Love the high rise!" Keys said. "Perfect for working out, meditating, or running around."

