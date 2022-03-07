Support 7 women-owned businesses that give back to women around the world

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While here in the U.S. the month of March is dedicated to Women's History Month, around the world today is known as International Women's Day. To celebrate, you can shop a variety of women-owned businesses that not only create beautiful products but also support the founders' communities and beyond.

To help you in your search for brands to shop, lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share seven women-owned businesses that give back.

From journal collections that support women survivors of war and conflict to a sustainable home decor company that provides for its workers, there are brands and products for everyone.

Read on to shop hair accessories, comfortable T-shirts and more this International Women's Day.

Jennifer Tsay, the co-founder and CEO of Shoott is a SAG-AFTRA actor who has experience with side hustles, which led her to launch this affordable photography company that puts creatives and freelancers first. Shoott, which is an Asian American female-owned business, offers free 30-minute sessions at local parks and hot spots at cities around the country. After the session, you will receive more than 40 high-resolution photos in three to five business days. The best part is you only pay for the photos you love.

Autumn Adeigbo is the founder of this colorful lifestyle brand that draws inspiration from her Nigerian American roots. Each piece is made to order and ethically created in female-owned production facilities around the country. As a brand, they provide global artisans with meaningful employment and fair wages, plus they also work to minimize fabric waste, excessive manufacturing and surplus stock.

These headbands make stylish accessories and are available in a variety of colors and patterns. The designs range from intricate seed bead patterns to padded options, which have been very popular recently, to a more traditional twist design.

Adeigbo's brand also offers colorful and fun scrunchies. On her website there are a variety of options, including floral designs, cubic patterns and plaid.

Jill Boylan is the creative designer behind every piece of jewelry at Soul Journey and draws inspiration from the flora and fauna of Southern California and the Pacific Northwest, where she grew up. Her jewelry has an elegant, bohemian and spiritual feel and each of the gemstones used are charged with specific energy and intention. With each purchase of a Petite Bundle collection bracelet, 30 percent of the sale is donated to Dress for Success, a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence through providing professional attire, a network of support and development tools.

In celebration of International Women's Day, Papier released a limited-edition collection created by twin sister artists Liv and Dom Cave-Sutherland to celebrate and give back to women. Their collection features journals, planners and notebooks with playful women-inspired designs as well as bright yellow mimosa flowers, which is the traditional flower for International Women's Day. 100 percent of the profits from the collection will be donated to Women for Women International, an organization that works to help women survivors of war and conflict, with a focus right now on women in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan and other countries. This campaign will last through March.

To celebrate International Women's Day, Vera Bradley, which is owned by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, is partnering with New Hope Girls to launch a new collection of bags and accessories. From March 8 to July 5, 75 percent of all sales will directly go to support the organizations' work in fighting human trafficking and exploitation by providing rescue, refuge and restoration. Some of the products include a patchwork hobo bag, a duffel and a cosmetic pouch.

M.M.LaFleur was created when founder and CEO Sarah LaFleur was frustrated by the lack of women's workwear options that were both stylish and practical. She then teamed up with Miyako Nakamura and Narie Foster to launch the brand in 2013, and it has only grown since then. Their goal is to make women's clothing that is comfortable, functional and stylish. The minimalist modern clothing designs are chic options, plus the brand offers a 10 percent heroes discount for women in the military, or who are first responders, medical professionals and teachers.

These sustainable home decor baskets are handmade in South Africa using unique materials such as ultra-durable PVC plastic, which is reclaimed from landfills and construction sites throughout South Africa. Mo's Crib was founded by sisters Mo and Michelle Mokone in 2016. The brands' staff is over 90 percent female and all of the women artisans who make the products are provided fair wages, housing, hot meals, transportation, in-house healthcare and wellness check-ups in addition to skill trainings, which include English lessons. Each beautifully designed basket takes between four to seven hours to craft.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!