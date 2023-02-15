The top 6 Target finds Shop TODAY editors can't live without — all $15 or less

When it comes to her wardrobe basics, Branded Commerce Editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil heads to Target every year to stock up on affordable tees. "I have five in my regular rotation right now — including this ribbed one in heather gray. It's lightweight, so it's perfect for tucking into my favorite high-waisted jeans and layering under jackets and sweaters." It comes in 14 colors, so you may even want to stock up on a few.

Commerce Coordinator Alexa Arent says this foundation by e.l.f. completely upgraded her beauty game, without breaking the bank. "Flawless makeup coverage has always been a necessity in my makeup routine, so I would do anything to achieve that," she admits. "I have always been someone that spends more money for the best foundation. I was skeptical of this one being it is so cheap, but it works! The coverage, color match and all-day wear is unbelievable."

The Flawless Finish Foundation comes in over 30 shades that offer a semi-matte finish. According to the brand, it's also buildable, lightweight and can improve skin texture and tone. For $6, it's a no-brainer.

Sadly, acne isn't a skin condition that only effects teenagers — it can be a problem for many adults of any age. Assistant Partnerships Editor Lauren Witonsky is one of them, but she's found a solution that works wonders for her. "I love a classic pimple patch, but these 'micropoint' ones are a game-changer for those painful blind pimples," she says.

According to the brand behind these pimple patches, Hero Cosmetics, this blemish treatment works to clear skin and correct early-stage spots in just 6-8 hours. Witonsky is such a fan that she can't wait to try the patches designed for correcting dark spots, too.

Cocchi Zabloudil is also a big fan of these All in Motion dumbbells — and not just because they're surprisingly stylish for workout gear. "I recently moved and no longer live close to a gym, so I'm getting into the habit of working out at home more. But I quickly realized that dumbbells are expensive!" Then she found these options at Target that range in weight from 2-15 pounds and are priced from $4 to $35. "They're affordable, and I like the neoprene material for a comfortable grip. Plus, they don't scrape my rings like metal dumbbells would."

In the hair department, Social Media Editor Kara Quill puts all her trust in Kristin Ess' Style Reviving Dry Shampoo. While the formula sprays on white, she says it blends into her hair and doesn't leave any unsightly flakes behind. "It quickly absorbs into my hair, lifting the root in the process," she says. The brand says that it's also good for extending the life of your blow-out and eliminating odors.

Speaking of odors, Quill raves about the dry shampoo's pear, sandalwood and magnolia scent, which she describes as "understated" and "pleasant." But the product's subtle fragrance is the only extra ingredient you'll find, as the formula is made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates or silicones.

Let's not forget about cleaning solutions. "I'm a lifelong, loyal purchaser of Scrub Daddy," says Partnerships Editorial Assistant Lauren Biggerstaff. "So, it's really exciting to me that they have a cleaning and polishing paste."

The brand says this product has three main functions: to clean, polish and protect. The non-toxic formula is safe to use on multiple surfaces in the kitchen, bathroom and even outdoor items. Biggerstaff also says the paste comes with a free Scrub Mommy sponge, making cleaning even easier.