What did Shop TODAY editors buy in January? Here's the full list of our favorite finds

We must admit, when digitally window shopping every day, as Shop TODAY editors, we often find ourselves adding many products to our carts — consider it a job hazard.

Now with January over, we're looking back at our recent purchases and sharing our best finds. To no one's surprise, last month we were big on hydrating skin care and organization tools as the temperatures dip and we're spending more time inside, but we also found a few gems that helped us relax and unwind.

From sneakers to hair care and even coloring books, scroll down to browse our varied shopping habits.

SHOP Today Editors' Picks January 2023

Fashion

Use code FRESH for the steep discount!

"I recently bought this shirt in an attempt to prolong the coastal grandmother trend and 'winterize' it in a way, with the color block. I only own one white button-up, so I'm excited to style this patterned button-up with slacks for work and with jean shorts in the summer." - Sierra Hoeger, SEO Editorial Assistant

"I've been searching for the perfect pair of underwear for over a decade — ideally one that wouldn't leave obvious panty lines through my leggings or roll down my belly when I exhaled and would make my butt look extra cute. Enter these breathable, soft, high-rise boy shorts. I love these so much, I own them in more than 10 colors!" - Jess Bender, Senior SEO Editor

"I never thought I'd become a house slipper girly, and yet here we are. I've pretty much worn these every day since winter started because the wool interior keeps my toes feeling oh-so toasty during colder evening stretches when my apartment can't decide whether or not to turn the heat on. I also find extra solace strutting around my complex picking up packages and doing laundry knowing they're made with recycled materials." - Jess Bender, Senior SEO Editor

"My wardrobe is 99 percent tee-shirts, gym clothes and crop tops, so I needed a nice white basic that I could wear to work. This comes in the essential colors in sizes XS-XXL and fits me nicely (bodysuits usually have too much fabric for my liking). Plus, it will be so easy to dress up or down!" - Jillian Ortiz, Production Associate

"I have been exclusively wearing the same two pairs of jeans since my return to the office and desperately needed a pair of dress pants. I love that these look sleek, come in a few different colors and don't break the bank!" - Jillian Ortiz, Production Associate

"Ryka exclusively designed this shoe for women to provide improved heel shape and footbed, according to the brand. As a runner (I'm currently training for the NYC half marathon!), I've tried a ton of different brands and have been loving this option. They're comfortable, cute and durable during my long runs." - Julie Ricevuto, Commerce Editor

"If you can't decide between straight leggings and flare leggings (AKA yoga pants), these are the athleisure pants for you. They're snug down to the calves with a mini flare at the bottom for a super flattering fit. My first pair of lulu leggings and the hype is so real." - Lauren Witonsky, Assistant Partnerships Editor

Beauty

"I love my full-sized wet brush but just ordered two of these mini ones for the office and my purse so I can have smooth hair, on the go!" - Camryn Privette, Production Coordinator

"I wanted a hair spray I could use for a slick-backed bun but ended up getting bangs. But luckily this works for that as well and gives my new fringe a good amount of hold without feeling rigid and gross!" - Jillian Ortiz, Production Associate

"My holy grail makeup remover, I truly don't understand why anyone uses anything else. Easily takes makeup and grime off and doesn't leave your face feeling greasy. Plus, I use it in the morning on a cotton pad when I'm too lazy to wash my face and leaves my skin feeling fresh." - Kate McCarthy, Senior Social Media Editor

"I've been on the hunt for a highlighter that I can use for both days at the office and nights out and this one fits the bill. Not only is the pressed powder light as a feather but it's also packed with good-for-you ingredients like squalane and emollients to help it glide on seamlessly. What I love most is how well it pairs with other products so I don't have to worry about pilling or looking cakey." - Vivien Moon, Commerce Editor

"I've always been a 'wash my hair everyday' gal and knew it was so bad for my hair but I couldn't find a way to keep it looking fresh. This was a game-changer for me. It keeps my hair looking amazing for days" - Alexa Arent, Commerce Coordinator

"I have thin hair and have a hard time finding a conditioner that doesn't weigh my hair down (despite using a cleanser often and doing a scalp scrub on a monthly basis). This guava-scented pick from Rahua gives me a hydrated feel without having to worry that my hair will be greasy after a wash." - Vivien Moon, Commerce Editor

Tech and wellness

"Hibernation season is a decent excuse for me to hone my creative side a bit, especially after long days being planted in front of my laptop. Since I've never been the sort to color in the lines, this 'reverse' approach to a coloring book allows me to live on the edge and create the lines myself!" - Jess Bender, Senior SEO Editor

"I got this for my office desk at home, and it has been such a surprising game changer. Not only does it charge faster than any cord I've used, but it also helps me stay off screens at night (no more 1 am doom-scrolling!) and actually be more productive in the morning instead of checking my phone right away. I also have limited outlets, so being able to charge everything at once is great." - Lauren Biggerstaff, Partnerships Editorial Assistant

"OK, so I was anti-Kindle for a long time. However when I read Associate Editor Emma Stessman's review in our 2022 editor's picks, she influenced me. Now I bought one — and love it. I read literally every day. For whatever reason, the new tech just makes it more exciting. Plus it's way more convenient for commuting and it's cheaper than continuing to buy new books every time. I also got the waterproof one so I can take it to the beach and read by the pool when I visit my parents."- Alexandra Deabler, Deputy Editorial Director

Home

"I'll find any excuse to sprinkle za'atar on something I'm eating — sprinkled on a fancy dip, incorporated into an egg salad, encrusted on top of a roasted salmon, the possibilities are endless and that's not an exaggeration. I typically make my own spice blend, but this one (made from ingredients 'grown and blended in Palestine') is worlds better than anything I could whip up." - Jess Bender, Senior SEO Editor

"This does the job without taking up a lot of room, which is important, especially in a NYC apartment with a lot of stuff already taking precious storage space. This just folds up and stashes away. Sometimes I forget where I put it!." - Fran Sales, Associate SEO Editor

"I moved in January, and while I'm naturally not the most organized person, I've been determined to keep my new space as tidy as possible. I bought this countertop organizer for my daily makeup and skin care products, and it's definitely a game changer. I love how it has different size slots for all of my various tubes, tubs and brushes. It definitely cuts down on my getting-ready time in the morning because I can see everything at a glance instead of rummaging around in a makeup bag." - Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil, Branded Commerce Editor

"I just got this spice rack to finally have uniform, matching spices. This kit comes with the racks, bottles and 400 different spice labels. This spice rack is 'adulting' to the maximum." - Camryn Privette, Production Coordinator