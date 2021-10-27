Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Imagine this. You're arriving at the gym, sliding on your headphones and pressing play on your favorite pump-up song. You start to gently stretch and get ready to seize your workout when — ugh! You realize your underwear and sports bra are completely showing through your gym outfit and, worst of all, it's extremely uncomfortable. Workout motivation = gone.

There's a happy ending to this story, though: this all-around uncomfortable feeling is completely avoidable. Say goodbye to bulky and confining activewear undergarments and introduce some seamless and comfortable pieces to your closet. The best part? Shop TODAY is here to help you like we always are.

Below are some extremely comfortable bras and underwear customers can't get enough of. Best of all, our picks were made with every body shape and workout intensity in mind.

Best seamless underwear, according to shoppers

Designed for endless comfort and ample coverage, Parade shoppers can't stop raving about how invisible the brand's high-rise seamless panties look underneath practically everything. They described the feel as "buttery-soft" thanks to its recycled yarn and organic cotton materials. which truly sounds delightful for any workout.

This bikini-style underwear is both seamless and leakproof. The brand claims to be able to absorb three tablespoons of liquid in case of an accident while remaining invisible under even the slimmest of leggings. Evidently Knix shoppers agree, rating this pair a glowing 4.6-star average.

Achieve full coverage with these high-rise hipsters from Everlane. With a solid 4.47-star average, they're bonded so they don't move when you do. P.S. We recommend getting the invisible bra to match.

This 4.4-star-rated bikini underwear from Bombas comes in sizes up to 2X and has no tags or seams. Plus, it comes in six different skin-toned colors plus black.

Claiming to smooth away both your tummy and panty lines, these vanishing briefs from Soma are well worth the purchase. Choose from nine different styles or get two pairs free after purchasing three if you can't decide on just one.

Alo has a unique airbrush material that's sculpting and breathable. They took that fabric and made it ultra-thin to create a pair of no-show underwear. Just when you thought this thong couldn't get better, they also made it odor-resistant.

Four-way stretch and laser-cut edges ensure all-day comfort, while Under Armour's anti-odor technology discourages the growth of microbes that causes malodors.

Best seamless bras, according to shoppers

This low-impact sports bra from Under Armour has it all: four-way stretch, sweat-wicking and fast-drying material, adjustable back straps, removable cups and glowing shopper reviews across the board.

Another great low-impact sports bra option, the scoop neck and strappy back provide style and comfort. Nordstrom shoppers also mention how well this Zella bra supports larger bust sizes.

Two of our favorite things about this Target bra is the fact that it comes in sizes up to 4X and has a zipper front, making it extremely easy to slide on and off even if you're sweaty. You probably won't even be that sweaty, thanks to the moisture-wicking fabric.

This wire-free bra from Lane Bryant has a hook-and-eye closure and a smooth, seamless feel all around. Reviewers have also noted how supportive and high-quality it feels on them!

Feel secure and comfortable doing high-intensity workouts in this high-impact Spanx sports bra. The back and front of this bra are also adjustable for the perfect fit every time.

Mesh, microfiber and moisture-wicking fabric team up to create a "magical" sports bra. With almost 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it has encapsulated, compressed and unlined cups that provide support, security and comfort.

It's no surprise to us that True & Co. would also make a dreamy-feeling sports bra. Made from a super-soft microfiber, this pull-over option has no bulky straps or clasps. The straps are adjustable to give you as little or as much coverage as you want.

Perfect for the gym or everyday wear, this seamless sports bra from Jockey features a ribbed band and sweat-wicking, stretchy fabric. Pair it with the Jockey Performance Judo Legging for the ultimate comfortable workout set.

