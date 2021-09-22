Old Navy's new intimates and sleepwear line looks irresistibly cozy

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Old Navy rocked the retail world last month when it announced that it was no longer offering a plus-size section — everything would be integrated into one section that includes sizes 0-28 under its BODEQUALITY launch. Now, the retailer, which is loved for its basics, is upping the ante with its latest launch: A size-inclusive line of intimates, sleepwear, loungewear and accessories.

The O.N.L.Y. (Old Navy Loves You) collection is what the brand describes as "self-care that you can wear," as it includes soft, breathable and cozy pieces, as well as accessories such as sleep masks and slippers. At a time when we're prioritizing comfort more than ever, Old Navy again proves that it's listening to the wants and needs of its shoppers by delivering feel-good, affordable essentials.

O.N.L.Y. (Old Navy Loves You) collection

"We quietly introduced intimates in April to test customer interest and have now grown the offering into a fuller expression of self-care inclusive of intimates, sleep and lounge," an Old Navy Spokesperson told Shop TODAY.

The brand's size offerings and affordable price points are how they are making that commitment to shoppers. "We believe in the democracy of style and providing accessible fashion for every body," they continued.

From blankets to underwear, a majority of the items in the line are made with super-soft materials like Supima cotton and spandex. They also feature knits that are designed to feel comfortable, such as rib-knit and plush-knit fabrics, as well as elastic waistbands and straps that don't constrict your body.

If you're ready to refresh the "comfy" section of your closet, this collection covers just about everything you'll need. We rounded up a few of the finds that caught our eyes, so you can slip into comfort right after you add them to your cart.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Old Navy intimates

Breathable underwear? These pairs seem to deliver. From the lightweight mesh to the elastic low-rise waistband, there are plenty of reasons to grab them in all nine colors.

With a high-rise fit and faux button detailing, these shorts are so cute, you'll never want to take them off. You can find them in sizes XS-4X in six different perfect-for-fall colors.

Wire- and tag-free, this bralette top provides light yet comfortable support. It's made from a soft fabric that gives a little stretch, so you can wear it all day underneath your favorite T-shirt or sleep with it as a top at night.

Each set includes a bralette with a design that is different than the other, so you can grab a pack (or more) to mix and match prints.

This online-exclusive comes in five different colors, so you can snag an all-black set, opt for a pack of neutral stripes or grab a few cheetah-inspired pairs.

This set of thongs is just as comfortable as the underwear, since they are made from the same soft fabric. You can find them in solid or printed designs, available in sizes XS-4X.

There are also lingerie options for anyone that prefers a flirtier look. This lace thong still provides "cheeky" coverage and comes in the same inclusive sizes as the rest of the collection.

Old Navy pajamas

This cowl-neck top won't feel restrictive on your neck and also features vented sleeves that help it feel even more breathable. It comes in seven different colors that look perfect for fall, too.

Joggers are still very much in style, and we think everyone will want a pair of these plush-knit bottoms. They're made from a blend of rayon, recycled polyester and spandex that feels soft to the touch.

Though these are pajama shorts, we won't blame you if you want to wear them outside of the house. From the high-rise waist to the pockets, these are clearly just as stylish as they are functional.

This hoodie is made from a plush-knit rayon-blend that reviewers can't get enough of — and you can rock the matching sweats made from the same material, too.

Made from a soft jersey fabric that will keep you cozy, this tunic top is perfect for those chilly fall nights that are just around the corner. The drop-shoulder sleeves give it a breathable fit, but the banded cuffs prevent the top from feeling too loose.

What sounds more comfortable than rib-knit pants? These feature a high waist, cropped fit and look just as stylish as the wide-leg pants trend people are loving right now.

With a scoop neck and no sleeves, this tank is perfect for hot sleepers. It comes in five different colors in the same breezy knit that you can easily pair with the pants above.

Biker shorts are for sleeping, too! This breathable pair is made from rib-knit modal-rayon jersey, which gives it the perfect amount of stretch.

Who says your pajamas can't be as stylish as your everyday wear? This wrap top looks chic and feels comfortable, and you can probably get away with wearing it out, too.

Old Navy sleep accessories

Soft Sherpa makes these slippers extra cozy. The slide-on designed pair features a cushioned footbed and faux-cork midsole for added comfort.

Now you can match your accessories to your sleepwear with this self-care kit. It includes two scrunchies and a matching headband that are perfect for keeping your hair out of your face when it comes time for your nightly skin care routine.

The soft fabric and padded fill make this sleep mask feel like luxury. It's wrapped in a soft-woven fabric that is just as comfy as the pajamas you'll put on to match.

These no-slip socks might just replace your everyday slippers. They come in eight different designs that feature gripper dots on the soles that help them have as much tread as real shoes.

Forget sleepwear — Old Navy is breaking into the blanket space, too! This faux-fur fleece throw is something you'll want to cozy up in every night.

