Fans have dubbed this Old Navy jumpsuit the 'pandemic uniform'

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Those of us who work from home have likely spent the entire pandemic in various forms of sweatpants — if we even bother to get dressed at all.

But one jumpsuit apparently tops them all. It’s developed somewhat of a cult following online, with influencers and regular people alike admitting they own several in various colors.

One of the original jumpsuit evangelicals, Alyssa Keiko, began tweeting about the item in November.

“A hooded jumpsuit time to be COZY,” she posted with a photo of herself wearing the style from Old Navy in gray.

A hooded jumpsuit time to be COZY pic.twitter.com/grNFnAk750 — alyssa, from philly, (@alyssakeiko) November 14, 2020

Keiko said a friend who is “much more fashionable” told her about the look and she was immediately sold, wearing only the sweatsuit for the next six weeks.

“I love it (and all jumpsuits) because I never want to put an outfit together and particularly now I don’t want to think about two or more items of clothing,” she explained to TMRW in an email. “Instead of standing in my underwear trying to figure out what two items of clothing to wear that no one will ever see, I just put on one of my jumpsuits.”

She added that this specific jumpsuit is "so soft and cozy," as it is advertised, but it was the waist that really convinced her.

"There’s an inside drawstring so you can define the waist if you want but as a friend said, 'We’re at the point in the pandemic where I don’t even want a stretchy waistband,'" Keiko said. "Jumpsuits keep your ‘pants’ up without a waistband. It’s what everyone needs right now as our government fails us."