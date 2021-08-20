Old Navy eliminates separate section for women's plus-size clothing

The plus-size section for women's clothing at Old Navy is no more.

Beginning Friday, the retailer is changing its approach to sizing, but that doesn’t mean fans of the brand’s extended range need to go shopping for another clothing store. It just means that all customers can now find their sizes integrated into the same sections — and at the same prices.

According to a press release, it’s all about bringing “the democracy of style” to Old Navy’s in-store and online formats with a “BODEQUALITY.”

All women's sizes will now be featured side by side at Old Navy. Noam Galai / Getty Images for Old Navy

“We saw an opportunity to meaningfully change the women’s shopping experience by making it more inclusive regardless of size,” Nancy Green, president and CEO of Old Navy, explained in the press release. “BODEQUALITY is not a one-time campaign, but a full transformation of our business in service to our customers based on years of working closely with them to research their needs. I’m proud of the collaboration across our Old Navy teams to evolve the retail experience for women.”

In stores, shoppers will find women’s styles in sizes 0 to 28 merchandised together and available for purchase. And even the mannequins are getting in on the act, displaying sizes 4, 12 and 18 alongside marketing imagery for the BODEQUALITY makeover.

Online, Old Navy is merging its separate women’s and women’s plus collections into one collection that ranges from sizes 00 to 30.

The new approach is being paired with a new fit, too, that’s come after creating digital avatars of 389 women’s body shapes, interviewing hundreds of women about their clothing concerns and running fit clinics to better understand the changes that needed to be made.

“Developing BODEQUALITY allowed us to rethink the way we serve women in the retail industry," Alison Partridge Stickney, head of women’s and maternity merchandising at Old Navy, noted in the press release. “We set out to understand what women of all sizes wanted from fashion and the shopping experience and were inspired to revolutionize every area of our business — from how we fit and design our products, to how we communicate to customers in stores and online — to ensure that all women feel welcome and represented.”

"Saturday Night Live" and "Shrill" actor Aidy Bryant will appear in a TV spot debuting Friday as part of the BODEQUALITY campaign.