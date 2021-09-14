Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Baseball caps aren’t just for the boys anymore. A quality hat will keep you cool and protected from the sun, all while looking ridiculously chic. Fashion stylists have also seen this fail-proof accessory on their radar more often this season — which means now’s the perfect time to get in on the trend.

From Adidas to Madewell, these stylish women’s baseball caps will pull together any look, whether you’re dropping the kids off at school, running errands or taking on the trails.

Best baseball hats for women, according to shoppers

The Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Chino Ball Cap is a classic piece that will surely never go out of style. Denim’s a perfect hue that goes with pretty much anything, though you can also choose from 21 other colors to accompany any outfit in your wardrobe.

Not only is this hat 100% cotton, which makes it super breathable, it comes in two different styles — ”dad hat” and “baseball cap.” We love the butterfly and floral combo, and like that it comes in a range of neutral colors to suit your preference.

This strap-back cap comes in a plethora of colors, is 100% cotton and helps to support sustainable farming and end plastic waste. We also adore the pastel pink color, though this Adidas baseball cap is also available in four other colors.

For the chill gal who loves to keep things calm, this trucker hat features a yin-yang symbol on a tranquil teal background and is perfect for your next outdoor yoga sesh.

Support a dynamic duo of Black Latinas with a purchase of this simple yet stylish hat. Made in the U.S., this Yo Soy Afro Latina Morena Dad Hat will pair well with basically anything in your wardrobe.

For when you don’t want your hat to clash with your ‘fit, reach for this pick from Outdoor Research. It comes in three colors, is simple and functional and has a washed finish.

Not only is this hat a pretty color, but we love that it’s corduroy, too! Whether you’re super outdoorsy, or just want to fake like you’ve hiked in Big Sur State Park, this hat will keep you cool — literally and figuratively.

A classic dad hat with a low key yet recognizable logo, this cap comes in multiple colors to match any outfit.

The most affordable of the bunch, this cap features the memeable Kermit the Frog sipping tea, and is understated but super cute, too.

Other than the '47 brand logo featured on the side of this cap, we love how clean and simple this women's baseball cap is. If you’re looking for a hat that really won’t clash with any of your outfit ensembles, this is the one — it comes in 13 colors.

We love that this Madewell cap is logo-less, comes in two easy-to-match shades and has a broken-in look and feel.

Available in four cool colors, this classic baseball cap is made with durable materials like organic canvas and brushed metal hardware. Everlane shoppers agree that it's a home run, saying that it's "oh so comfortable" for all-day wear.

Created by a small, Latinx-owned business based in Los Angeles, this hat features a message on the front that is inspirational for both the wearer and anyone reading your hat.

If you love a bright, bold floral print, go big with this super trendy hat from Isabel Marant. A statement piece in and of itself, this hat will add flair to your boring running-errands outfit.

Made with a cushy soft twill fabric, this Nike baseball hat has a six-panel design for comfort and will keep you cool and classy. Shoppers also love how easily adjustable it is, making this pick perfect for those with thick hair.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!