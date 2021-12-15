Shop TODAY is editorially independent. This celebrity selected the items mentioned in the interview and included in this article. Some of the items shown may be from the celebrity's own product line. Some of the products shown may be from a brand the celebrity is paid to promote. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Ree Drummond is about to make your holiday season a little brighter!

Today, the chef and Food Network star, who is better known simply as The Pioneer Woman, is expanding her Walmart line and dropping her fifth fashion collection with the retailer, featuring a range of styles in her signature colorful florals and flowy designs, with some added fun holiday touches.

While the new line is rife with fashionable options for all of your festive end-of-the-year gatherings (there's a velvet-style poncho, and as Drummond told us, "holiday parties equal velvet"), the items will also make great gifts for anyone looking for last-minute picks that are sure to please.

In fact, Drummond said that she recently gave someone one of the long dusters from The Pioneer Woman collection. "The reason they're great for gifting is that the sizes span ... so it's not difficult to pinpoint the size for your gift recipients," Drummond told Shop TODAY. "The fabric doesn't wrinkle very easily, so I just rolled it up really neatly, tied it in a bow and then slipped it in a cute gift bag. And they're such pretty patterns and colors that it really does feel like you're gifting something that was from a boutique."

Courtesy Danielle Murphy, Emma Stessman, Kamari Stewart

Outside of that, when it comes to holiday gifting, Drummond seems to agree with the long-held belief that the way to a person's heart is through their stomach. "I think food gifts are the best show of holiday love that there is," she said. She cited baking as one of her favorite holiday traditions — specifically, making cinnamon rolls to gift. "My mom and I used to do that when I was growing up," she said. "She has the best cinnamon rolls in the history of the world and I sort of carried on the tradition. We would make pans and pans and pans. And then, my mom was so laid back about it, we'd used disposable foil pans, wrap them in plastic wrap and stick a pre-made bow on top ... but I've had years where I've wrapped the rolls in a cute bandana and done a burlap tie. You can dress them up or dress them down."

So whether you're still searching for the perfect gift or simply looking to refresh your closet ahead of the new year, Drummond walked us through some of her favorite pieces from the new collection, below.

Drummond said that she's excited to bring back this velvet-style kimono that debuted last year when the original Pioneer Woman fashion collection launched. "Before I knew it, they were all gone," she said. "We brought it back with updated colors and an updated pattern."

"The holiday collection of sweaters is absolutely my favorite," Drummond said. For this line, they created two different styles of floral sweaters. "One of them is a cowl neck, which I'm really into because I'm a child of the '70s and cowl necks were really big when I was young," she said. The sweater looks good on women of all ages, she said, and it comes in four colors.

The second style is this open cardigan, which she says you can wear with leggings and a slim tank or jeans. It's available in three bright colors, though also comes in a black and grey pattern, "if you're more of a monochromatic person who likes to wear a lot of black, which my sister falls into that category, Betsy," Drummond said. "She said she didn't think she would ever find a floral sweater that she actually loved, but she fell in love with that one."

Along with the florals, Drummond said that the line also has some solid-colored sweater options, like this ombré-style poncho. Like most items in the line, it's available in a wide range of sizes, from XS to XXXL.

Drummond added that both she and her daughters have been "enjoying" these embroidered bootcut jeans. They have a wide waistband with hidden elastic so she says they're easy to pull on and off and are super comfortable to wear.

