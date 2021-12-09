Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

'Tis the season to break out some fancy frocks and deck the halls at a bunch of holiday parties.

Not sure what to wear? We consulted TikTok creator Kristine Thompson (aka @trendycurvy) to get some tips for finding the perfect dress for curvy figures. Plus, we took her advice and rounded up 13 options we think you'll love. The best part? They're all under $100!

Plus-size holiday dresses to shop

If you remember one thing while shopping for the perfect holiday dress, make sure you pay attention to fabric before anything else. "Stretchy fabrics will be your best friend because they conform to your body," Thompson said.

Something like this ruched one-shoulder dress from QVC is perfect for showing off all your beautiful curves and is available in sizes up to 5X. We particularly love the shiny material!

Love your legs? Show off those gorgeous gams in a mini dress with ruching that hugs you in all the right spots. This affordable option from Target comes in four colors (our absolute fave is the black star print). It's made with at least 20% recycled polyester, so you'll look great and feel good that you're doing your part for the environment.

When Thompson told us that stretch velvet is one of her go-to materials for the holiday season, we couldn't help but agree. "It feels so luxe and regal and it’s also perfect for cooler temperatures," she explained.

We've currently got our eyes on this stunning velvet midi dress that comes in four colors (our fave is the pretty purple) and are dying to take it for a swirl on the dance floor at our next holiday fête.

Red is always one of our signature colors this time of year, but we get that bright hues aren't for everyone. A deeper burgundy is a fun way to still stay in the holiday spirit and we're totally crushing on this velvet bodycon dress that has a sweetheart neckline, delicate straps, ruched detailing and a cinched corset waist.

After hibernating for so long, we're thrilled to have some holiday parties to go to this year and we're in the mood to make a style statement. Looks like Thompson is too! "Don’t forget about a little bling. Stretch sequin creates showstopping pieces and a festive flair," she told us.

This dazzling sequin dress is available in three colors — white, pink and champagne — and checks off all our fashion requirements for the holidays. Plus, we love the fact that it has long sleeves and can be styled in multiple ways throughout the season.

Velvet and sequins, oh my! This smashing V-neck midi dress covers all the holiday fabric must-haves with its sparkly sleeves and ruched velvet material and the price is also pretty fabulous. We could see ourselves dressing it up with strappy sandals and a statement necklace for a dressy soirée or keeping it more casual with a moto jacket, insulated tights and booties.

Love a little bit of sparkle but prefer something more subtle? This multi-textured style has you covered! It features a sequined bust and a breezy bottom that looks like it’d be so much fun on the dance floor. Normally, we're all about color but this style comes in two neutral hues — tan and black — and we honestly think they make more of a statement than any bold shade ever could.

"I absolutely love wrap style dresses as they are so flattering on a myriad of body types. This type of dress creates the perfect silhouette which would be great for the holiday season," Thompson told us.

We're a fan of the style, too, and are ready to add this beautiful dress to our cart. It comes in three colors — green, burgundy and black — and is available in sizes up to 4X.The stretchy fabric is also nice and lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re dying when the hostess suddenly turns up the heat.

This snazzy style incorporates two of our go-to holiday styles — sequins and wrap dresses — and only costs $58! It's We’re digging the balloon sleeves, V-neck and sequined design and love the gorgeous green color! It's also available in two neutral hues (bronze and black)

Plaid is always fun for the holidays and if you're going to a more casual event, this mock neck mini dress from Maurices is a great option. It's available in sizes 0X-4X and has a stretchy fabric that will keep you comfy all night long. We're especially fond of the flirty silhouette and would have a lot of fun dressing it up with some fun heels and jewelry.

Thompson likes to encourage her followers to branch out of their comfort zone, especially this time of year. "If there is any time to wear something you wouldn’t normally wear, the holidays are it!" she told us.

Leopard print is the perfect example of something sassy that's fun to break out for holiday get-togethers and this daring midi dress has us ready to say "meow!"

Thompson's number one piece of advice when it comes to nailing your party season style? Don't take it so seriously! "The holiday season is about joy and cheer, so have fun when dressing up this time of year," she said. And that’s why we added this floral frock to the list!

Florals are often considered to be a warm weather print, but over the past few years we’ve been been wearing them for winter to brighten our mood on cold, dark days, and think this style is perfect for adding a dose of cheer to your next holiday gathering.

Want to slip into something a bit sexy this holiday season? Satin is always a good bet. This budget-friendly satin slip dress comes in two colors — red and blue — and three sizes and has the most subtle yet adorable ruffle hem. It's perfect for those who live in a warmer climate or for layering with a moto jacket or blazer.

