Ready. Set. Get dressed! It’s no secret that the world has been coming back to life in recent months, and we’re all recovering from so much time at home over the last two years. If you're ready to get yourself back out there, the holiday season will offer plenty of opportunities to do so, from holiday parties with friends, family and coworkers to New Year's Eve celebrations.

But after so many months spent in sweatpants, leggings and slippers, you might be wondering: What should you wear to holiday parties and other dressy winter occasions, and where should you shop for all of this festive attire? As we get ready to say goodbye to 2021, we’ve curated the best lineup of holiday party fashion from QVC to help you dress impeccably for those special moments. Whether you’re looking for a shimmering party dress, some sparkly statement jewelry or a pair of show-stopping heels, trust us when we say, it’s all on this list.

Keep scrolling for 15 must-have items from QVC that will help you build the perfect holiday party outfit.

Shine on! If you're going glam this holiday season, you'll need plenty of shimmer and sparkle. This one-shoulder metallic dress is perfect for New Year's Eve parties and other dressy winter occasions.

Festive doesn't have to mean flashy: For a chic holiday look, wear these classy mules with a slip dress or dark-wash jeans and a party top. This elegant pair, which has on-trend details like a modern square toe and kitten heel, is great for party dressing but will quickly become a wardrobe staple.

A statement necklace is an easy way to elevate any holiday party look. This one comes in silver and gold, and you can choose between the crystal and plain sides depending on how bold you're feeling.

Nothing screams "holidays" quite like tartan and other types of plaid. Give the classic winter pattern a stylish upgrade with this maxi skirt, which comes in three festive colorways.

We totally get it if flashy isn’t your style, but there are plenty of ways to be both subtle and festive. Case in point: these crystal-trimmed jeans. They're designed to hug the body in all the right places without sacrificing comfort, thanks to the elastic waistband and cotton-spandex material.

More is definitely more when it comes to holiday party outfits, so don’t be afraid to double down with some eye-catching accessories. The glossy baubles on this bracelet will shine just as brightly as the ones on the tree.

Don't underestimate the power of a bag to transform the vibe of any outfit. If you don’t have time to run home between the office and a holiday party, swap in this chic satin clutch for a touch of glam.

Jewelry is the best way to turn up the volume on any look, especially if you prefer to keep your clothes understated. These crystal-encrusted hoops are designed to dazzle, so you'll be Instagram-ready at any gathering.

Glittering heels aren't just for the dance floor: Celebrities and influencers are pairing them with jeans and even sweatpants to elevate everyday looks. Consider these rhinestone-studded slides — which come in black and silver — an investment for party season and beyond.

This multicolor turtleneck from Lands' End is another stylish twist on traditional holiday plaid. Pair it with a leather mini skirt and you'll be the best-dressed guest at the party (or in the living room).

It can be difficult to find party pieces that you can get a lot of longterm wear out of, but this leather mini skirt checks that box. Pair it with a sleek top to ring in the new year. For the rest of winter it will look just as chic with oversized knits, cotton shirts and tall boots.

The re-emergence of winter parties means it's time to crack open your tights drawer. If you're due for an upgrade, consider this two pack, which comes with lacy and dotted sheer styles.

An animal-print heel can give even the simplest of outfits a fashion-forward edge — and this pair is a major steal at just $21. From neutral trousers to denim to little black dresses, there’s nothing these mules won’t take to the next level for party season.

Calling all style extroverts! This all-over sequin top is the ultimate party piece. It’s available as a fabulous set with matching pants, but you can recycle it throughout the holiday season by pairing it with a sharp trouser or a pretty skirt. Keep the accessories simple to allow this look to make a statement.

Just like the matching top, these pants can be worn several different ways. Our favorite look: Wear them with an oversized blazer, strappy sandals and a leather clutch. Did we mention they come in three different colors?

