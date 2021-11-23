This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

In an effort to avoid shipping delays, product shortages and other supply chain disruptions, many Americans are getting their holiday shopping done earlier than ever this year. But getting ahead of the game doesn't mean you have to miss out on the best prices: Many retailers are offering shoppers early access to some of their best Black Friday deals, extending the opportunity to save beyond just one weekend. QVC has already kicked off its monthlong Black Friday sale event with deals on dozens of gift-worthy products, including skin care, tech and kitchen appliances.

QVC's Black Friday sales event, which lasts until Nov. 30, includes deals that last all month long as well as weekly drops and one-day flash sales. Ready to shop right now? These are the current Black Friday deals available at QVC that we're most excited about.

QVC Black Friday fashion and accessory deals

Whether you're a longtime Vera Bradley fan or are just looking for some new holiday travel essentials, you'll appreciate this chance to score one of the brand's popular totes for under $50. It has travel-friendly features like a zip top and both interior and exterior pockets.

During QVC's Black Friday sale, you can score 27% off the usual price of these cozy suede booties, which are lined with faux fur and perfect for winter. Choose from four colors: black, chestnut, cinder and insignia blue.

You've probably heard of The Comfy wearable blanket that appeared on "Shark Tank," but did you know there's more than just the original pullover version? This updated style has an added zipper to make it easier to pull on and off. And with fun patterns like leopard and camo to choose from, it makes a great holiday gift.

Clear bags are great for stadium events like sports games and concerts. You can score 25% off on this backpack-style option from Baggallini, which comes in eight colors.

Chelsea boots are a must for your fall wardrobe, so don’t miss your chance to nab this stylish Vince Camuto pair for under $80. They’re made of real leather or suede and come in six colors.

What's cozier than cashmere? Grab this stylish cashmere blend cardigan while it's 24% off.

QVC Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Fans of "The Mandalorian" would love to find this toy under the tree.

Staub is known for its high-quality ceramic stoneware, and this two-piece set is no exception. The 2.5-quart and 1.25-quart baking dishes are perfect for casseroles and baked pastas like lasagna.

Got a smoothie fanatic in the family? You'll want to take advantage of this opportunity to gift them one of Ninja's high-torque blenders for under $60.

Whether you have yet to jump on the air fryer trend or are a longtime fan due for an upgrade, you’ll want to check out this five-quart version from PowerXL. It has a digital touchscreen and preset functions for popular air-fried foods like french fries and chicken.

If you cook a lot of one-pot meals, you need a sturdy vessel that can go straight from the stove to the oven. This one from Staub is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and comes in four colors.

QVC Black Friday beauty deals

Electric shavers make great holiday gifts for men. This one from Philips has 14 settings and an adjustable trimmer so he can keep just the right amount of scruff — and it's more than 20% off for Black Friday.

Looking for makeup kit deals? You can snag this cosmetic set from Bobbi Brown for under $30. It comes with highlighter, mascara and lipstick (all full size), plus a blender brush.

Tarte’s cult-favorite volumizing mascaras usually retail for about $23 each, but you can score four tubes for less than $40 with this bundle from QVC. Keep them all for yourself or break them apart — they’d make great stocking stuffers for any beauty lovers.

This month, you can score $71 off this anti-wrinkle formula from June Jacobs. Made with extracts from ingredients like green tea, goji berry and pomegranate, the cream is designed to refine skin texture and maintain firmness. The product has also earned QVC's Clean Beauty seal and is free of parabens and preservatives.

You can get that summer glow year-round with the right makeup, like the items in this Sun-Kissed Essentials Kit from Bobbi Brown. Grab it now while it's 40% off.

This kit from Peter Thomas Roth normally retails for $149, but you can get it for just $74.50 right now — a 50% discount. It comes with 30 pairs of gel eye patches, a retinol fusion serum and other products to elevate your skin care routine.

Give the skin under your eyes a little TLC with this BeautyBio set, which includes a hydrating eye balm, cooling gels and a special applicator tool. The treatments are designed to reduce puffiness and fine lines for a more rested and refreshed look.

QVC Black Friday tech deals

Wearable fitness devices don't have to break the bank: Right now you can grab this one from Fitbit for $60, which is 40% off the usual QVC price. You can use it to track steps, calories burned, sleep and more.

Need some holiday gift ideas for teenagers? This Polaroid-style camera will make snapping pics even more fun. It even comes with batteries, film, frames and other accessories — all for under $60.

Whether your holiday celebrations will be entirely virtual or you just want some face-to-face time with faraway loved ones, a reliable video-calling device is a holiday must. And right now at QVC, the Facebook Portal is a whopping 55% off.

Ring’s "Shark Tank"-famous motion-detecting cameras are designed to make it easy to monitor your home. You can mount this version inside or outside and use the free Ring app to get alerts and use the microphone.

If you're always running out of space on your phone or computer, it may be time to invest in some extra storage. This device has four different types of connectors and is compatible with iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Windows PCs, Apple computers and Chromebooks. Use it to backup photos, videos, contacts and more.

Many of us take tons of photos on our phones but never get around to printing them. A digital photo frame like this one makes it easy to display your latest and greatest shots.

Black Friday is a great time to score a deal on those new headphones you’ve been eyeing, and QVC has several discounted options to choose from. This pair from Bose is great for working out.

This discounted bundle includes wireless headphones from Beats as well as vouchers for language, fitness and music programs. The buds have a noise cancellation mode, are sweat- and water-resistant and can be used with the voice assistant Siri.

If you have some crafty DIY holiday gifts in mind for this year, an electronic cutting machine like the ones sold by Cricut can be a huge help. The company's Cricut Joy model is on sale at QVC and comes with 17 accessories, including vinyl and iron-on samples.

