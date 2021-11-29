This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

QVC Cyber Monday beauty deals

Electric shavers make great holiday gifts for men. This one from Philips has 14 settings and an adjustable trimmer so he can keep just the right amount of scruff — and it's more than 20% off at QVC for Cyber Monday.

Looking for makeup kit deals? You can snag this cosmetic set from Bobbi Brown for under $30. It comes with highlighter, mascara and lipstick (all full size), plus a blender brush.

Tarte’s cult-favorite volumizing mascaras usually retail for about $23 each, but you can score four tubes for about $43 with this bundle from QVC. Keep them all for yourself or break them apart — they’d make great stocking stuffers for any beauty lovers.

This month, you can score $71 off this anti-wrinkle formula from June Jacobs. Made with extracts from ingredients like green tea, goji berry and pomegranate, the cream is designed to refine skin texture and maintain firmness. The product has also earned QVC's Clean Beauty seal and is free of parabens and preservatives.

You can get that summer glow year-round with the right makeup, like the items in this Sun-Kissed Essentials Kit from Bobbi Brown. Grab it now while it's 40% off.

This kit from Peter Thomas Roth normally retails for $149, but you can get it for just $74.50 right now — a 50% discount. It comes with 30 pairs of gel eye patches, a retinol fusion serum and other products to elevate your skin care routine.

Give the skin under your eyes a little TLC with this BeautyBio set, which includes a hydrating eye balm, cooling gels and a special applicator tool. The treatments are designed to reduce puffiness and fine lines for a more rested and refreshed look.

QVC Cyber Monday tech deals

Wearable fitness devices don't have to break the bank: Right now you can grab this one from Fitbit for $60, which is 40% off the usual QVC price. You can use it to track steps, calories burned, sleep and more.

Need some holiday gift ideas for teenagers? This Polaroid-style camera will make snapping pics even more fun. It even comes with batteries, film, frames and other accessories — all for under $60.

Ring’s "Shark Tank"-famous motion-detecting cameras are designed to make it easy to monitor your home. You can mount this version inside or outside and use the free Ring app to get alerts and use the microphone.

If you're always running out of space on your phone or computer, it may be time to invest in some extra storage. This device has four different types of connectors and is compatible with iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Windows PCs, Apple computers and Chromebooks. Use it to backup photos, videos, contacts and more.

Many of us take tons of photos on our phones but never get around to printing them. A digital photo frame like this one makes it easy to display your latest and greatest shots.

Cyber Monday is a great time to score a deal on those new headphones you’ve been eyeing, and QVC has several discounted options to choose from. This pair from Bose is great for working out.

This discounted bundle includes wireless headphones from Beats as well as vouchers for language, fitness and music programs. The buds have a noise cancellation mode, are sweat- and water-resistant and can be used with the voice assistant Siri.

QVC Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals

You can save $29 on this popular air fryer from Nina during QVC's Cyber Monday sale. Reviewers love that it's easy to use and clean.

Shopping for Cyber Monday vacuum deals? This robot vacuum from Shark is 40% off at QVC.

Stock up on some pretty new glassware without breaking the bank. This stemless wine glass set has nearly 100 five-star reviews and is on sale for 25% off.

Quality kitchen knives can make a huge difference for a home cook, but they can be pricey. Save $50 on this set, which includes the three essentials: a chef's knife, a paring knife and a serrated utility knife.

Fans of "The Mandalorian" would love to find this toy under the tree.

Staub is known for its high-quality ceramic stoneware, and this two-piece set is no exception. The 2.5-quart and 1.25-quart baking dishes are perfect for casseroles and baked pastas like lasagna.

Whether you have yet to jump on the air fryer trend or are a longtime fan due for an upgrade, you’ll want to check out this five-quart version from PowerXL. It has a digital touchscreen and preset functions for popular air-fried foods like french fries and chicken.

If you cook a lot of one-pot meals, you need a sturdy vessel that can go straight from the stove to the oven. This one from Staub is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and comes in four colors.

QVC Cyber Monday fashion and accessory deals

These faux suede leggings are destined to become a fall wardrobe staple — especially when you can snag them for 20% off. Choose from camel, chocolate brown, dark terracotta and deep green.

QVC recently added these Spanx leggings to its Cyber Monday sale. You can grab a pair (or two) for 50% off. They come in eight colors and a range of sizes from small to 3X (but some are already selling out, so don't wait!).

Whether you're a longtime Vera Bradley fan or are just looking for some new holiday travel essentials, you'll appreciate this chance to score one of the brand's popular totes for under $50. It has travel-friendly features like a zip top and both interior and exterior pockets.

During QVC's Cyber Monday sale, you can score 27% off the usual price of these cozy suede booties, which are lined with faux fur and perfect for winter. Choose from four colors: black, chestnut, cinder and insignia blue.

You've probably heard of The Comfy wearable blanket that appeared on "Shark Tank," but did you know there's more than just the original pullover version? This updated style has an added zipper to make it easier to pull on and off. And with fun patterns like leopard and camo to choose from, it makes a great holiday gift.

Clear bags are great for stadium events like sports games and concerts. You can score 30% off on this backpack-style option from Baggallini, which comes in eight colors.

Chelsea boots are a must for your fall wardrobe, so don’t miss your chance to nab this stylish Vince Camuto pair for under $80. They’re made of real leather or suede and come in six colors.

What's cozier than cashmere? Grab this stylish cashmere blend cardigan while it's 24% off.

