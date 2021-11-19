Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Holiday sale events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great opportunities to score discounts on your favorite beauty essentials, from makeup to skin care — for yourself or others. Whether you've got a beauty guru on your list or are hunting for some festive cosmetic sets to complement that new holiday party outfit, you'll be able to find major deals right now from top brands. And as a Shop TODAY reader, you can score even more savings: The celeb-favorite beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury is offering our audience two exclusive bundles for 40% off through Nov. 29.

Professional makeup artists and TikTok users alike have been known to wax poetic about their go-to Charlotte Tilbury products, but if price tags have held you back from trying cult favorites like the Pillow Talk lipstick and Magic Cream moisturizer yourself, now's your chance to save for yourself — or a friend. (The brand sent us the eye and lip kit and the luxe packaging definitely make it feel like a great gift!) And all shoppers can get 30% off on nearly two dozen other makeup kits during the brand's Black Friday sale kicking off now.

Shop TODAY Charlotte Tilbury exclusive deals

Want to nail the perfect smoky eye this holiday season? This special bundle includes the brand's bestselling Legendary Lashes Volume 2 mascara, a waterproof liquid eyeliner and shimmery eyeshadow pencil. Choose from shades like golden quartz and champagne diamonds for the ultimate party look.

As a Shop TODAY reader, you can also save on some of Charlotte Tilbury's most popular lip products. The exclusive bundle includes a lipstick trio of matte, satin and glossy styles for just $61. There are a bunch of different shades to choose from (including the iconic Pillow Talk hue) so you can create a combo that works best with your style.

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday beauty deals

Starting today, the brand is also offering all shoppers 30% off select makeup kits, which include many of its most coveted products. Shop some of our favorite picks below.

During the Black Friday beauty sale, you can score a 30% discount on this duo, which includes a lipstick from Charlotte Tilbury's popular Matte Revolution line and a lip liner designed to make lips look fuller and wider, according to the brand. Choose from more than a dozen shades to create the perfect pout.

Prefer a satin-finish over the matte look? This combo, which includes a moisturizing lipstick, is also on sale.

This set of three shimmering cream eyeshadows is perfect for the holidays. Choose from festive shades like champagne, oyster pearl and rose gold.

This eye kit has everything you need to craft a bold look. For less than $75, you'll get a four-color eyeshadow palette, plus an additional cream eyeshadow and eyeliner in your shades of choice.

Like so many '90s trends, lip gloss has made a major comeback. Charlotte Tilbury's version is a hydrating gloss called Lip Lustre that comes in seven colors — and right now you can grab one as part of this discounted lipstick and liner set.

"Glowing" is the word that Charlotte Tilbury fans often use to describe the way their skin looks after using their go-to products, and that's definitely the goal of this bundle. Use the pearlescent primer as a base, then add the full-coverage foundation and powder blush — you'll be good to glow!

Charlotte Tilbury is arguably just as famous for skin care products as it is for makeup. This skin care kit includes full- and travel-size versions of the brand's lightweight moisturizer — both packaged in chic glass bottles — so you can keep your skin properly hydrated even when you're on the go.

You don't need professional tools to recreate the airbrush makeup look at home: This kit includes an airbrush-inspired matte foundation that's formulated to feel cool and fresh on skin, according to the brand. You'll also get a face primer and concealer for less than $92.

If you can never have too many lipstick shades, consider snagging this trio, which is 30% off for Black Friday. You could also break them up for some great stocking stuffers.

'Tis the season for all things merry and bright — including your makeup. Build a festive holiday look with this all-in-one kit, which includes a shimmery eyeshadow, smoky kohl eyeliner, volumizing mascara and a classic red lipstick.

Who says you can't look sun-kissed in the winter? This foundation and bronzer-highlighter duo will definitely get you through the colder months. It also comes with a sculpting brush.

A makeup kit with all the essentials makes for a great holiday gift. Score 30% off this set, which includes a palette of jewel tone-inspired eyeshadows, volumizing mascara, blush and matte lipstick.

If you're open to splurging, consider this bundle packed with what we'd argue are the brand's greatest hits. You'll get the Magic Cream Light moisturizer, an eyeshadow palette, a bronzer and highlighter duo and two Pillow Talk lipsticks (one matte and one glossy) — all for nearly $87 off the usual price.

