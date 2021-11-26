Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday is officially here, and sales are already dropping at several major retailers like Target and Walmart. While you're on the hunt for deals on larger items like kitchen appliances and furniture, don't forget about hair and beauty products that are on sale, too.

Ulta's Black Friday deals officially began on Sunday, Nov. 21, and are running through Saturday, Nov. 27. You can also take advantage of additional promotions during the sale like free shipping on orders of $35 or more, a free gift with any fragrance purchase of $60 or more and a free eight-piece makeup bag with any online purchase of $60 or more.

Whether you're replenishing your own stock or preparing for the holidays and gifting to someone else, now is the time to get everything on your list. With hundreds of items on sale, we compiled some of the best hair and beauty deals Ulta is offering right now to help you get started.

Best Ulta Black Friday beauty deals

There's nothing better than getting your favorite foundation on sale. Take home the Tarte Face Tape Foundation for less than $20. It also comes in 50 different shades!

This cleanser from Tula will leave your skin clean, glowing and ready for you nightly treatments and serums. Key ingredients include probiotic extracts for skin balance, prebiotics for nourishment and turmeric for smoothing out texture.

Glow wherever you go with this highly-rated highlighter kit from Anastasia Beverly Hills. It comes with four powder highlighters in pink-toned shades to help you create a naturally luminous look.

Creating the perfect brow is always a little bit sweeter when you can get your favorite brow tools on sale. Right now, you can score this pencil on sale, along with the brand's Brow Freeze Styling Wax and Clear Brow Gel Lightweight Setter.

Hydrated skin is a must-have all year round, but especially during the colder months. Add a little holiday cheer to your daily skin care routine with this limited edition version of First Aid Beauty's popular Ultra Repair Cream that is infused with pink grapefruit.

You can score this blush brush for over 60% off. It has an impressive 4.8-star average and over 420 five-star ratings from avid beauty lovers.

Score a classic MAC lipstick in one of 32 different colors for just $15. Whether you like to keep it neutral or rock a bold red, there's a shade for everyone.

Urban Decay's NAKED palettes provide the perfect combination of neutral colors for everyday wear and shimmery shadows for a night out. Colors range from a lighter pink to a sparkly matte black to help you create a dramatic look.

As part of Ulta's "Can't Miss Deals," the retailer is offering select mascaras for just $10 each, which happens to include Benefit Cosmetic's iconic Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara. Normally $26, this water-resistant formula works to separate and visibly lift lashes and leave a satin finish.

Keep your skin hydrated while you're on the move with this travel size repair cream, currently available for under $10. Limited edition holidays scents are on sale like Candy Cane (pictured), First Snow, Sugar Plum and Vanilla Cookie.

This Ulta-exclusive Morphe palette has 35 shades in shimmery, matte and metallic finishes. The range of colors in metallic and shimmery finishes are perfect for creating the New Year's Eve look of your dreams. Plus, at 50% off, this palette is less than $13, making it a deal you don't want to miss.

Your inner child and outer adult will both be satisfied when you see these Disney-themed eye shadows from ColourPop. Colors are named after songs from Disney movies and match the general theme of those movies, too! This color is called "Under the Sea" from "The Little Mermaid" and is a bright sea foam green with a golden sheen.

This mini fragrance set from Carolina Herrera is the perfect gift for someone else — or yourself. It comes with 0.24 ounces of Good Girl and Very Good Girl, presented in stiletto-shaped bottles that will look stunning on any dresser or shelf.

Best Ulta Black Friday hair deals

The key to any good hair routine is a quality leave-in. Right now, you can get this one from It's a 10 for half off that is praised by reviewers with all hair types.

Get everything you need for a gorgeous blowout all in one set! This 10-piece Chi kit includes a blow dryer, round brush, thermal protection spray, Silk Infusion treatment, dryer attachments and three hair sectioning clips.

For color-treated hair, opt for a shampoo that is safe and won't strip any color from your locks. This sulfate-free shampoo is designed to prevent color from fading and promote the health of the hair, according to the brand. Don't forget to grab the matching conditioner, which is also on sale for 50% off!

Blow dryer brushes are all the rage for their ability to combine two steps into one. This Hot Tools version has a 2.8-inch barrel and is "great for second-day hair," according to the brand's description.

For less than $10, you can take home this conditioner that touts several different benefits from softening and moisturizing hair to reducing frizz and breakage.

This top-rated hair spray has over 1,600 five-star ratings and a 4.7-star average. It has a medium-to-high hold finish and a hold that lasts up to 120 hours, according to the brand's description.

Give your hair a little TLC with this repair mask that is designed to help protect against current breakage from combing and mechanical damage — and future breakage as well. Just apply to damp hair, leave it on for five minutes and then rinse thoroughly, and voila! Stronger and smoother-feeling hair, just like that.

If you have curly hair, you know how important it is to keep your curls moisturized and hydrated, especially if you're aiming for defined spirals. This coconut-infused cream from DevaCurl is designed to help reduce frizz while giving your curls shape, shine and smoothness.

Before using heated styling tools, you should always apply a protectant spray to minimize damage and breakage to your hair. This silicone-free option is currently 50% off and provides protection up to 450°F.

Create beach waves all winter long with this hair waver from Bed Head. It has an adjustable dial to help you create the exact wave you want and you can get it right now for less than $25. It's a win-win!

If you're anything like me, you'll use the same straightener for years until it dies on you and then you're left to buy a new one at the last minute. Stay one step ahead and just buy a new one on sale like this Chi ceramic 1-inch flat iron that has a digital display and is under $60.

