The moment we've all been waiting for is here: Black Friday 2021 has arrived. And to celebrate the big day, major retailers like Walmart, Amazon are all offering discounts on some of the most sought-after items of the season.

Target has been running Black Friday-level deals all month long, but its official Black Friday sale includes some of the best markdowns that we've seen yet. The company is offering discounts on tons of must-haves including kitchen gadgets, trending toys and hot tech. The Black Friday event ends on Saturday, Nov. 27, so this is one of your last opportunities to score these savings.

Here, 38 Target Black Friday deals to shop during Target's Black Friday event.

Target Black Friday 2021 kitchen and home deals

If you have yet to join the air fryer club, you're going to want to take advantage of this deal on a single-basket air fryer from PowerXL. It's currently 50% off and has an easy-to-use digital panel that can be used to control the timer and temperature.

This air fryer from PowerXL is also on sale during Target's Black Friday event. You can use the 10-quart basket to make large portions of your favorite dishes when cooking for a crowd. Then, for family meals, swap in the dual baskets to prep two foods at the same time.

Instead of stocking up on cans of sparkling water at the grocery store, you can make your own at home with this machine from SodaStream. The Terra is available in four colors and features a dishwasher-safe carbonating bottle and Quick Connect CO2 cylinder technology to make replacing the SodaStream cylinder even easier.

Whip up delicious holiday meals with this nonstick roaster. The pan is made from heavy steel, which according to the brand, resists warping and heats up evenly.

Holiday baking season is here! And with this stand mixer in your arsenal, you'll be able to easily whip up large batches of cookies and breads to gift to friends.

Brew the perfect cup of coffee in minutes with this single-serve Keurig. It takes up less than five inches of countertop space, so it's a great option for anyone with a small kitchen.

If you prefer espresso, you can save 25% on this Nespresso's compact Vertuo Next espresso machine. It has precision brewing technology, which recognizes each Nespresso capsule and automatically adjusts its brewing parameters so you get the perfect cup, every time.

Froth and heat up milk for lattes, hot cocoa and more with this four-in-one milk frother, which is currently 25% off.

You're going to want to take advantage of this deal on Ninja's multifunctional pressure cooker. It combines the functionality of other common kitchen appliances like a slow cooker, dehydrator and air fryer.

Shopping for someone who loves DIY projects? If they don't already have a Cricut machine, it's likely on their list. And Target is currently offering a 26% discount on the brand's Air 2 Craft Cutting Machine, which can cut 100 different materials, including cardstock, vinyl and cork.

You can find discounts of up to 40% on bestselling and top-rated vacuums, including this cordless model from Dyson. It converts to a handheld vacuum, which you can use to clean your car, furniture and other hard-to-reach spots in your home.

Hate vacuuming? Make the switch to a robot vacuum, which will do all the hard work for you. This one from iRobot can run for up to 90 minutes and has advanced sensors that help it navigate around and under all your furniture.

You can grab this lightweight vacuum for less than $100 right now. Perfect for anyone with pets, it uses powerful suction to pick up hair and dirt on all types of floors.

You can use this little gadget to make up to 16 cups of fresh popcorn for big sports games or movie nights. It uses hot air to cook the popcorn, reducing the need for added oils and butter.

Target Black Friday 2021 tech deals

With this smart speaker in your room, you'll be able to play music, make calls and check the weather with a simple voice command. It comes in three chic colors to seamlessly blend in with your space.

Make someone's holiday season by gifting them an Apple Watch. They'll be able to use the gadget to track workouts, take calls and monitor daily activity levels.

Enhance your movie and TV show viewing experience with this soundbar from LG. It has a built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators to deliver powerful sound and rich bass.

When it comes to wireless headphones, Apple's AirPods are a top choice. And during the Target sale, you can score the Pro model for 24% off. The earbuds boast Active Noise Cancellation and are sweat and water-resistant.

You can also save $100 on these wireless earphones from Beats. They have adjustable ear hooks for a comfortable, secure fit and provide up to nine hours of listening time.

Prefer the comfort of cushioned over-ear headphones? Right now, Target is marking down this model by $100. They feature up to 40 hours of battery life and have a built-in microphone that can be used to take calls and control music with voice commands.

During the sales event, Target is marking down TVs by up to 30%. So you can score this option from Roku for $360. It allows you to personalize your home screen to quickly access all of your favorite streaming apps and channels. Plus, those looking to cut the cord can still watch free over-the-air content with the Advanced Digital TV Tuner.

Stream shows and movies in ultra-high definition with this smart TV from LG. It's compatible with most smart home devices so you can change the channel or adjust the volume by saying "Hey Google," or "Hey Alexa."

Score 44% off this two-pack of Amazon's Blink Outdoor Camera. You can connect them to your phone to monitor your home day or night. Each one runs for up to two years on two AA batteries.

With a large screen and up to 32 gigabytes of storage, this Chromebook is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their hardware. It's lightweight and portable, so it's perfect for those who are always on the go.

Hyperice's Hypervolt Percussion Massage Device is the perfect gift for any fitness lover. It's lightweight and portable so they can keep it in their bag to help relieve muscle soreness while they're on the go.

Target Black Friday 2021 toy deals

This Lego vehicle transforms into a monster food truck, off-roader and tractor. Or they can also use the pieces and characters to make their own totally unique creation.

This L.O.L. Surprise! playset made both Target and Amazon's "hottest toy" lists this year. Kids will love unboxing the more than 70 surprises included in the set and then using the box as a movie set for their dolls.

Little chefs will love how realistic this pretend kitchen set is. With all of the fun accessories and interactive features, they'll feel like they're really putting their culinary skills to work. The fridge even doubles as a chalkboard, so they can make shopping lists and create their own recipes.

Kids can create new and exciting challenges for Mario with this Lego set. It includes a sliding platform, four Mario enemy character figures and plenty of other fun elements. Mario is not included in this set, so you may want to grab the Starter Course as well.

This play set made multiple retailers' "top toy" lists this year (in fact, it's one of Amazon's bestsellers). Kids can use the included mop, broom and duster to "pitch in" during chore time.

Little "Star Wars" fans will love unwrapping this plush The Child toy this holiday season. It won a Toy of the Year award for 2021 and is the perfect pick for kids ages 5 and up.

Target Black Friday 2021 beauty deals

Give them the gift of glowing skin this holiday season. This set comes with tons of must-have beauty finds, including a brightening serum, mask, hydrating eye gel and more. You'll see the discount once you add the the set to your cart.

Cold weather can take a toll on your skin. This giftable kit will ensure that your loved one is armed with all the essentials they'll need to keep their skin hydrated from head to toe this season.

Upgrade your oral care routine and grab this toothbrush from Oral-B while it's on sale. The electric toothbrush has a two-minute timer and it pulses every 30 seconds to let you know when it's time to switch to another area of your mouth.

Target Black Friday 2021 fashion deals

During the event, Target is discounting fleece and other fashion essentials by up to 50%. So you can score these super comfy joggers for just $15. They come in 11 cute colors, but some are already sold out, so if you're eyeing a pair, you'll want to act fast!

Grab everyone in the family a pair of festive pajamas to wear all through the holiday season, they start at just $10 right now!

This cardigan is perfect for layering. The 100 percent cotton material is soft and breathable so you'll be comfortable all day long.

It's officially sweater weather. And multiple reviewers have said that they loved this affordable pullover so much, they bought it in multiple colors.

What are the best Target Black Friday deals?

Along with all of the above deals, you can find discounts of up to 60% on headphones, TVs, air fryers, vacuums, toys and so much more.

When does Target Black Friday start?

Target's Black Friday sale started on Sunday, Nov. 21 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 27.

Does Target price match on Black Friday?

You can rest assured that you'll be getting the lowest prices, thanks to Target's Holiday Price Match Guarantee. If you see that the Target price has dropped below what you paid, you can request a price adjustment on your purchase any time before Dec. 24.

Does Target offer curbside pickup?

Yes, shop items eligible for Order Pickup in the Target app and the retailer will let you know when your order is ready. Before you pick up your items, you'll need to select the Drive Up option in the app. Once you're there, let them know you've arrived and add any instructions for how they should load up your car.

