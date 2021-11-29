Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Cyber Monday is here, which means that even if you missed the Black Friday deals, you still have time to add everything to your cart that you've considered a splurge. Kitchen appliances — specifically air fryers — are especially worth finding a good discount on, so we dug around for the best sales so you don't have to.

If you're looking for the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals, we rounded up a few top-rated picks from brands like Ninja, Breville, Gourmia, GoWise and more that are all still on sale. Plus, they're all from retailers like Target, Walmart and Bed Bath and Beyond (where you've likely been getting some shopping done anyway).

Whether you want a multitasking air fryer that can also bake and broil or simply want a sleek option for your kitchen countertop, keep reading to shop the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals we've seen out there.

Cyber Monday air fryer deals

This Cyber Monday air fryer deal from Ninja means you can save $20 right now on a model with more than 24,000 five-star ratings. It can reach up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and features a four-quart nonstick basket that is also dishwasher safe.

This multitasking air fryer from Cuisinart is on sale at several of your favorite retailers today. it offers seven different cooking options, including baking, broiling and air frying, and has a temperature range of 80-450 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can score the seven-quart option of this air fryer for less than $80 at Kohl's right now. It comes in three different colors (black, gray and red) so you can find an option that best suits your kitchen.

This air fryer uses an analog timer and temperature control, but it's an affordable option for anyone looking to try an air fryer out. It's on sale for just $25 in two color options.

With a dozen cooking presets and Fry Force 360° Technology, Gourmia's model helps to cook food quickly and evenly. The nonstick, dishwasher safe pan also makes cleanup a breeze.

The makers of the Instant Pot created a new generation of air fryer that uses a digital display and four preset cooking programs. The air fryer basket is large enough to hold two pounds of French fries or a four-pound chicken.

You can save $70 on this model from Insignia this Cyber Monday. It can hold up to five servings of food, thanks to the five-quart basket, and features cooking presets, an automatic timer and even a recipe book for dinner inspiration.

Ninja's Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer is a standout because not only does it feature two different baskets so that you can cook two different meals at once. It heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and operates on six customizable cooking programs, so you can cook up to four pounds of fries or wings at once.

Breville's smart air fryer uses an Element iQ System that, according to the brand, can reduce cooking time by up to 30%. It features 13 preset cooking functions including specific functions, such as toast, bagel, warm, pizza, air fry, reheat, cookies and slow cook.

This affordable air fryer uses a digital display to make cooking your meal just a bit easier. The components aren't dishwasher safe, but you'll only need to wash the basket once you whip up a meal.

With capabilities to heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and hold 16 ounces of food, this single-basket fryer is perfect for a small family. It's 33% off for Cyber Monday, too, giving you even more reason to buy it.

Amazon's bestselling air fryer is on sale for 15% off right now in black. It uses a digital display and preset cooking options to cook up to 3.7 quarts of food.

