Though Black Friday has finished, the week of saving is far from over. Cyber Monday kicks off tomorrow and with it comes brand new deals and deep discounts on all kind of must-have items from kitchen supplies to clothing to furniture and more.

But even if you're a shopping pro at this point, it never hurts to be extra prepare. So we rounded up some of the best deals to shop now and into Monday.

Below are the sales that are coming up for Cyber Monday we've been keeping our eye on — plus the most popular deals to shop right now.

Macy's Cyber Monday deals 2021

Macy’s Cyber Monday deals have already started and run for two days. You can shop deals like up to 70% off winter coats, 75% off sheets, 40% off wardrobe staples from Levi's and more.

This chic purse from Kate Spade is big enough to fit a laptop, water bottle, wallet, change of shoes and many other essentials, so you can go straight from the office to date night without having to change your bag.

Nothing is better than a cashmere sweater — except for one more than half off. This v-neck sweater comes in 12 different colors and both regular and petite sizes.

This season, let him get in on the trendy fun, too! This quilted puffer jacket is not only available in 22 styles and sizes up to 2XL, it's also available at 64% off.

If you're looking for a gift for a special someone, Macy's has you covered with a huge 75% discount on these pearl drop earrings. Choose from rose gold, white gold or yellow gold while this deal lasts!

Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2021

Amazon's Black Friday deals are still going strong! You can still find savings on everything from tech to home goods.

Give yourself the gift of ease of mind this holiday season. Amazon's video doorbell connects to your smartphone to keep tabs of your property while you're not home.

This No. 1 bestselling jacket has been popular with influencers and celebs and right now is on sale for 45% off. But the lightning deal ends today, so hurry up and grab it!

For fresh herbs year-round, this indoor planter with hydroponic grow light is perfect. It's compact enough to fit on your counter, but big enough to grow up to six plants.

The latest generation of Amazon's Fire Stick is currently marked down to just $20, its lowest recorded price, according to Camelcamelcamel. It plugs directly into your TV so you can easily access streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify and more.

JBL's earbuds deliver eight hours of nonstop sound, so you can wear them all day or all night. These were also made with comfort in mind, offering a snug fit and three sizes of ear tips to choose from.

These noise-cancelling earbuds from Bose are also marked down by $80 during Amazon's Black Friday event. They have simple touch controls, so you can skip songs, pause your podcast and control noise cancellation settings without taking your phone out of your pocket.

Track your steps and daily activity with the Fitbit Inspire 2. When you buy the fitness tracker, you'll get a one year Fitbit Premium membership, so you can get personalized insights on how to improve your exercise routine, sleep habits and more.

Cut down on cleaning time with the help of this popular robot vacuum. It features a self-emptying base, voice command control and a multi-surface brush roll that can clean a variety of floor types, from carpet to hardwood.

The Instant Vortex 4-in-1 air fryer can air fry, broil, roast and reheat foods, and requires little to no preheating time.

It's almost time for holiday movie marathons. Upgrade your viewing experience with a new flat screen that's less than $250 right now.

Kohl's Cyber Monday deals 2021

Kohl’s may have officially pivoted to Cyber Deal Days on Nov. 27, but you can still find some incredible sales on bedding, coffee makers and more at the retailer.

Stay cozy and stylish with this fluffy bestselling slipper. It comes in both grey and black and sizes small through X-Large.

Treat yourself or someone else on your list to some extra relaxation with this faux-mink weighted blanket. It comes in six different designs that all weigh 12 pounds, which provides a light amount of pressure. Use the code GOSHOP20 at checkout to save an extra 20%.

Make cappuccinos, lattes or just a cup of coffee with this specialty coffee maker from Ninja, now currently $20 off.

Ready to pack your bags for a trip in 2022? Take advantage of huge discounts on this bestselling suitcase from Samsonite ahead of Cyber Monday.

Get in on the puffer jacket trend with this affordable pick. It comes in seven different colors that can suit any wardrobe, and you can find it in sizes up to XXL.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2021

Walmart has released its Cyber Savings online and in stores, so there are still plenty of exciting discounts to shop. You can find deals on gifts for kids, robot vacuums, Samsung earbuds and more giftable items.

This tablet comes pre-installed with games, apps and streaming networks perfect to keep little ones entertained. Plus it comes in seven color, so you can easily find one in their favorite color.

Any little kid will love unwrapping this fast scooter this year. It can ride at 10 MPH for up to 40 minutes and features a thumb-activated throttle.

This deluxe wooden stamp set is on sale right now for just $20. It's a fun pick that inspires creativity for endless hours of play.

You can save more than $70 on these wireless headphones. They boast a long-lasting battery life and have a woofer and tweeter in each bud to deliver premium sound.

Another top-rated robot vacuum on sale right now is this version from Ionvac. You can connect it to an app on your phone to control cleaning modes and routes, so it knows exactly which spots to hit in your home.

This multitasking appliance can brew an entire pot of coffee or a single cup in minutes — it's up to you. It's a great pick for anyone entertaining guests this holiday season.

Target Cyber Monday deals 2021

Target unveiled its early Black Friday savings on Oct. 31 and has been dropping new deals every Sunday since. This week, Cyber Monday deals kick off and they are some of the retailer's biggest yet, with savings on all things beauty, tech, home and more.

Preserve your memories in style with this cool and cute throwback camera. It instantly prints your photos and comes in six pretty pastel colors.

Still haven't added an air fryer to your kitchen counter? You can grab this popular option for 40% off. The five-in-one tool can be used as an air fryer, dehydrator, roaster and more.

You can finally score Apple's AirPods Pro for less than $200! Unlike the original version of AirPods, these feature silicone ear tips that allow you to customize your fit.

Save $100 on the Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Headphones. They feature comfortable, cushioned ear cups and boast up to 40 hours of battery life.

The Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System comes with multiple blades and accessories that you can use to make smoothies, frozen mixed drinks, sauces and more.

Target is marking down the Apple Watch SE by 21%. The water-resistant smartwatch comes in four colors (all of which are on sale) and has plenty of cool features, including an always-on display and a built-in GPS and speaker.

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2021

Best Buy is a Black Friday fan favorite and consistently has great deals on top electronics. The retailer's official Black Friday sale started on Nov. 19 and is still going strong, bringing deals on tech, home essentials and more.

You can grab this highly rated air fryer for less than $30. According to the brand, it heats up to 50% faster than a conventional oven.

Take the guesswork out of holiday cooking with this smart thermometer. You can choose your preferred doneness and track cooking via an app on your smartphone, and it will send you notifications when it's ready to be flipped or taken out of the oven.

You can add this 65-inch flat screen to your cart and save $100 while doing it.

Thanks to a massive markdown, you can save $230 on this Chromebook from Lenovo. It's an affordable option for anyone working or learning from home right now.

Already thinking about your New Year's resolutions? This bike, which is currently marked down by $600, will help you kickstart your fitness journey.

Lowe's Cyber Monday deals 2021

Lowe's was one of the first retailers to start offering holiday deals — its Season of Savings Event kicked off on Oct. 28. Right now, you can find discounts on seasonal decor, smart home appliances and more.

This small speaker will make the perfect gift for friends and family members. Not only can they use it to play music, but they can also ask their Google Assistant to set reminders and alarms or check the news.

If you're looking to make a major update to your home, you can find discounts on all kinds of large appliances right now at Lowe's. For example, this heavy-duty washing machine is currently marked down by $220.

Dick's Sporting Goods Cyber Monday deals 2021

Save up to 50% off on outdoor goods and sporting essentials during the Dick's Sporting Goods Black Friday event, running through Nov. 27.

Your feet will feel cozy all winter long, thanks to the inner sheepskin and wool blend lining in these boots.

Upgrade your home gym with this treadmill from Sunny Health & Fitness. Once you're done with your workout, you can fold it up for easy storage.

This indoor table tennis table will inspire hours of family fun and friendly competition. It's already half assembled when you get it, so setting it up is a breeze.

Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals 2021

Nordstrom kicked off its Black Friday sale on Nov. 4, dropping big discounts on fashion, accessories and home essentials. And now, the retailer has added even more deals to its lineup.

Yes, even wireless bras can give you ample support. This TODAY-loved bra from True & Co. definitely does the trick — plus how can you resist a 50% off deal?

If you’re planning on getting a pair of these stretchy figure-sculpting leggings to gift to a friend, you may as well grab another for yourself while they’re 56% off. They feature a moisture-wicking fabric and a comfortable no-slip waistband.

This chic peacoat deserves a spot in your winter wardrobe. Available in three neutral colors, it's easy to pair with almost anything in your closet.

You can rock the chunky shoe trend with this pair of lug sole Chelsea boots. According to the brand, they run small so you should order in a half size up.

JCPenney Cyber Monday deals 2021

You don't want to miss JCPenney's Black Friday deals! All month long, the company is offering savings across home, beauty and fashion.

You can grab this cozy sweater for 44% off. Available in four colors, the mock neck pullover will look great when paired with other seasonal staples like a puffer coat or Chelsea boots.

Upgrade your cookware with this deal from JCPenney. The set includes almost every nonstick pot and pan that a home cook could need, including a griddle pan and Dutch oven.

You can get up to 60% off mattresses during JCPenney’s early Black Friday sale. This option from Sealy combines the support of an innerspring mattress with the comfort of memory foam. It has a MoistureProtect cover, which will help you stay cool throughout the night.

On warmer days when you don’t want to bring out your bulky puffer, wear this lightweight overcoat instead. It comes in grey and tan and is currently just $37.

Bed Bath and Beyond Cyber Monday deals 2021

Bed Bath and Beyond is offering Black Friday deals across most major categories. You can save up to 60% on kitchen essentials, beauty tools, holiday decorations and more through Nov. 27.

This pillow, which is made for back and stomach sleepers, has a gel fiber fill and synthetic down to cradle your head in soft comfort while you snooze.

Cleaning your floors is just got a whole lot easier. This Wet and Dry Robot will both vacuum and mop your floors for you, so all you have to do is schedule a time for it to clean. It has a soft surface avoidance sensor that will keep it off your carpets and rugs while it's in mopping mode.

Wayfair Cyber deals 2021

You can get up to 80% off furniture, GE appliances and other home goods through Tuesday at Wayfair.

Spruce up your space with this abstract area rug. It comes in nine different sizes to fit any area in your home that could use a little bit of color.

This high-efficiency washer is Wi-Fi enabled and Energy Star certified, so it will save you water and money in the long run.

Add some extra seating to your living room with this Cyber Monday deal. The couch can accommodate either right or left placement of the chaise.

More Cyber Monday sales to shop

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the Monday following Black Friday. This year, Cyber Monday is Nov. 29.

When do Cyber Monday 2021 deals start?

Cyber Monday deals typically begin on the morning of the Monday following Black Friday. However, in recent years, retailers have started sales earlier and earlier. Many of them have continued deals through the weekend into Cyber Monday.

