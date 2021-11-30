Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that Black Friday has come and gone (and technically, so has Cyber Monday), we've tracked down the best Cyber Monday deals that are still happening today. Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for a loved one and want to be mindful of spending or simply want an excuse to treat yourself to some great deals, we found the goods worth shopping — all under $50.

From Cyber Monday deals on beauty and winter fashion to hot toys under $50, we rounded up all of the can't-miss markdowns happening right now. To make it even easier, you can shop on this article by category — just simply click on the links to find exactly what you're looking for.

Cyber Monday fashion deals under $50

Available in cool cream and black, this stylish sweater dress is a steal for 65% off its original price. It comes in a wide range of sizes, too, from XXS to XXL.

A trendy, chunky white sneaker for $25? It's almost too good to be true. Take advantage of this deal (and a ton of others at Macy's) before it's over.

With over 5,700 five-star ratings on Amazon and lots of internet buzz, this chic scarf would look great tied around a bag or your neck. Save 23% on it right now!

For the extra cold and breezy days, wear this puffer jacket. This classic style pairs well with casual pieces and loungewear. It features windproof and water-resistant qualities to keep you dry during humid conditions.

If you need everyday comfort, this Aerie sweatshirt is the answer. The relaxed fit and neutral color will pair well with your leggings, and it even has side pockets to keep your hands warm. “I bought this to wear with leggings, and it’s the perfect length,” said one verified buyer.

Match your bottoms with this timeless cashmere sweater. The bestselling top comes in different colors and is one of your best opportunities to score this luxurious material for less.

Save big on this comfortable pullover from Lands' End. With a smooth inside and a ribbed outside, this sweater is crafted to be amazingly soft. Unlike most sweaters, this quarter zip can be machine washed and dried.

Cyber Monday beauty deals under $50

Skin care sets make great gifts for holidays — it's a one-stop-shop full of high-quality goodies. This one includes a vitamin C serum, moisturizer and eye cream.

Let's bring it back to the basics — this three-piece makeup brush set is all you (or a very lucky giftee) will ever need. For $7, you get a quality powder brush, shadow brush and liner brush.

Throw back your hair, throw back your worries. These velvet scrunchies make for the perfect winter hair accessories.

Ready to try Olaplex? Make sure you take advantage of this great deal at Amazon — we have a feeling it will go quickly!

Give your hair more volume with the bestselling hair dryer from Revlon. This one-step styling tool will dry your hair and give it that salon-worthy look right in time for the holidays. The red hair dryer is limited edition, so grab it while it's on sale!

Cyber Monday toy deals under $50

Bring the fun of laser tag right into your own home with this all-inclusive kit. They can play up to 300 feet apart and only requires 6 AAA batteries to get started.

This interactive game has over 1,800 five-star ratings on Amazon. It's great for kids aged 4 to 10 years old and offers games and activities that deal with learning the alphabet and beyond. Grab it for 30% off before it's gone!

Mealtime Magic Maya laughs, eats and can even react to foods with over 70 different sounds. After she's done eating, you can sooth her with her pacifier and rock her to sleep.

Embrace their imagination and creativity with this Lego deal. The Super Mario-inspired game will whisk them to another world while they build.

Fans of "The Queen’s Gambit" can improve their chess skills with this magnetic chess set. The board features premium-quality wood, and your pieces will stay in place even if you play outdoors during a windy day.

Cyber Monday home deals under $50

Elegant yet thoughtful, this four-piece bar set is sure to be a great addition to any home. Take $50 off the price during West Elm's extended Cyber Monday sale while it lasts.

Step up your exercise with these light weights for your ankles and wrists. They can add just the right amount of resistance to your home workout. The Bone set is on sale right now (and still in stock).

At less than five inches wide, this mini Keurig is perfect for small spaces. This single-serve machine is suitable for busy workers and those that need a quick pick-me-up.

Cook your favorite meals with this must-have kitchen appliance. The air fryer preheats quickly and will prepare your food while you are setting up the table. It heats to 400 degrees and is sleek enough to sit comfortably on your countertop.

Feel the softness through the night with this bedding set. The hotel-quality bed sheets are so comfortable, you’ll want to sleep through the day. It features a luxuriously soft Egyptian cotton fabric and coordinates with almost any bedroom design.

For those that are always cold, use a heated throw like this one from Brookstone. The blanket is safe to use and uses four different heat settings to keep you toasty.

Be the hostess with the most with this cheese board set. For less than $50, you can get a high-quality charcuterie board that includes two ceramic bowls, three cheese knives and four cheese forks. Add some of your favorite cheeses and nuts to this amazing gift set.

Cyber Monday tech deals under $50

This waterproof speaker helps protect your tablet while doubling as a speaker. Its super cute pattern makes it the perfect addition to any pool area or beach setup, too.

Shoppers around the globe love this tablet — over 149,000 people rated it a perfect five stars. Grab one while it's 30% off for a limited time only!

Save $20 with this Echo Dot that encompasses a compact design and can fit easily in small spaces. The smart speaker offers great voice-control features to play Apple music, podcasts and more.

Connect your favorite shows with this Fire TV stick. The device is a great tech gift for those looking to simplify their streaming experience. It also has Alexa voice control to easily launch content.

Locate your pets and items with this Bluetooth tracker. With the Tile app, you can search for your items within Bluetooth range. Even if you are far away, you can view your Tile’s most recent location on a map. A great tool for those who misplace things.

For more of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!