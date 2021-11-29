Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Cyber Monday is one of the most exciting days of the year for bargain hunters. You can typically find discounts on items across every major category, from beauty to tech and this year is no different.

While the day is just getting started, we've already seen some incredible markdowns in the fashion department. Many of our favorite fashion retailers like Madewell, Gap, Nordstrom, Old Navy and more are offering deals on all kinds of wardrobe essentials, from cold weather apparel to loungewear. So you can upgrade your closet for the season with new festive dresses, boots, athleisurewear, denim and more and score some savings while you're at it.

There are so many Cyber Monday fashion sales to sort through. That's why we did most of the hard work for you and narrowed it down to 31 deals that are worth adding to your cart.

Cyber Monday clothing and shoe deals

Cyber Monday clothing deals for women

For today only, Amazon is slashing prices on these popular leggings, which have an average 4.6-star rating from more than 13,700 reviews. Available in nearly 40 colors, the leggings have side pockets and an interior drawstring for a more customized fit.

Old Navy is currently offering a 50% discount on items across its site, so you can save on this sweater dress. Available in four colors, it will pair perfectly with your favorite fall boots.

Spanx rarely hosts sales, so its current 20% off site-wide event feels like a pretty big deal. These faux leather leggings are one of the brand's bestsellers and have a contoured Power Waistband to flatter your frame.

Score 40% off this insulated jacket from Patagonia. The lightweight jacket is windproof and has a water-repellant finish to keep you dry during light rain and snow showers.

This soft cable knit sweater is great for fall layering, and you can grab it for a big discount during Gap's Cyber Monday sale.

Shopping for jeans? Good American is known for making flattering jeans for a range of body types. You can score 25% off anything on the site for Cyber Monday, including these cute boyfriend-style jeans. They stand out from other pairs, thanks to the stylish slits at the bottom of each leg. Use the code BF25 at checkout to save.

When it comes to denim, Levi's is a leading brand. And you can save 40% on its jeans, jackets and more during the brand's Cyber Flash sale. We suggest grabbing the Wedgie Fit jeans, which are designed to highlight your curves and give your backside a boost.

This cozy jacket is reversible, so it's like you're getting two jackets for this price of one, which makes the more than 60% off deal feel pretty incredible.

This chic coat will make the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe, and right now you can get it for more than $200 off. It has a sleek leather trim and a removable belt.

Score 30% off Girlfriend Collective's popular Compressive Leggings during the retailer's site-wide sale. The ultra-high rise and squat-proof leggings are made from recycled water bottles, so they're a great choice for the sustainable shopper.

These soft leggings are perfect for low-impact activities like yoga (or just running errands). It has four-way stretch so it stays comfortable regardless of activity, and is soft and cool to the touch.

You'll make a statement in this sweater. A dropped shoulder enhances the ballon sleeves, making it a truly standout piece.

Cyber Monday clothing deals for men

Made with GapFlex stretch technology, these comfortable jeans are made to be worn for every occasion, whether he's heading into the office or out to dinner.

It doesn't get more classic than Levi's 501s. They were the jeans that started it all back in 1873. This updated version comes in 10 washes to match anything in his wardrobe.

This versatile henley long-sleeve shirt is sure to become one of his new go-to's. So you might as well get him a few colors while it's just $10.

You can also get this flannel shirt for just $13. It'll look great with a pair of jeans, though he can dress it up with slacks, too.

He'll want to wear this pullover every day, so it's a good thing it's reversible. He can just turn it inside out when he wants to refresh his look.

Cyber Monday bra and intimates deals

"I feel like I have discovered the Holy Grail of bras," one verified reviewer wrote about this option from True & Co. "I have been looking and looking for YEARS for a bra this soft, comfortable, versatile (LOVE the ability to make it a racerback or not) and beautiful."

Gone are the days of ripping off your bra the second you get home. ThirdLove's Pima Cotton Plunge Bra is so comfortable, you'll forget you have it on. "It is so incredibly soft and comfortable that at some point throughout the day, I realize that I can't even feel my bra, not the straps or the band," wrote one verified reviewer. "It's probably the most comfortable bra I've ever worn!"

This "buttery-soft" bralette is designed without wires or seams, so it'll be practically invisible under your clothes (no annoying bra lines here).

Cyber Monday clothing deals for kids

It's time to break out the holiday pajamas! And your baby or toddler will look so cute in these bestselling footed PJs.

Whether he's dressing up for school or for a family dinner, he'll look super dapper in this button-down shirt.

She'll be the star of the family holiday party in this sequin dress. Available in gold and silver, it will fit kids ages 4 to 16.

This hooded heavyweight will keep him warm on chilly days, and right now you can get it for nearly $50 off at JCPenney with the code HURRY3.

Shopping for someone with a newborn? This soft cotton hoodie will make such a sweet gift. It even has a little hood to keep their ears warm.

Cyber Monday shoe deals

Crocs have had a big year. The hotly debated shoes have racked up a long list of celebrity fans and have held a spot on the Amazon bestseller list for months now. This version is currently the No. 1 bestseller in the Women's Shoes & Clogs category and is lined with a soft, fuzzy material to keep your feet warm.

Amazon is currently marking down select Koolaburra by Ugg styles by up to 30%, so you can upgrade your at-home slippers to this cozy pair for a discount.

Not only are these Ugg booties super soft, but they're also water-resistant to stand up to the unpredictable winter weather.

Everyone needs a good pair of booties in their closet and these ones are available in a range of colors and patterns to suit every style.

Chelsea boots are a stylist-approved shoe that you can wear for any season. And this pair is trendy, easy to style and "a staple piece in your wardrobe," according to one reviewer.

Try out the chunky loafer trend with these shoes from Madewell. You'll save 30% when you use the code CLICKCLICK.

