While big retailers like Amazon, Target and Best Buy have been dropping holiday deals for weeks now, some of the best discounts and sales of the season weren't revealed until this past weekend and Cyber Monday. And that includes deals on products that we rarely see on sale.

Items that we would normally splurge on, like Olaplex hair treatments, Dyson vacuums, Coach bags and Lululemon leggings are majorly discounted for Cyber Monday. And brands that hardly ever host sales, like Parachute or Glossier, are marking down items across the sites to celebrate the big shopping weekend.

There's no telling when these items will go on sale again, so you're going to want to act fast to take advantage of these rare deals on shopper-loved products.

Rare Cyber Monday beauty and fashion deals

Shoppers wait all year for Lululemon to reveal its Cyber week deals — and this year's lineup did not disappoint. The brand is marking down so many customer favorites, including its popular Wunder Under leggings. You can score this pair, which is made from breathable and sweat-wicking fabric, for nearly $30 off.

The Lululemon sale is also a great opportunity to stock up on comfortable basics for the season. This long-sleeve shirt is already sold out in multiple sizes, so you're going to want to grab it while you still can. It has a scooped hem to provide a little more coverage in the back.

A bad sports bra can ruin your workout. Thankfully, this one provides medium support and is made from sweat-wicking material, to stand up to tough training sessions. It has minimal seams to reduce the risk of chafing.

This cozy Ugg slipper gets a fashionable update with a sheepskin bow. The pair is made from premium suede and lined with the brand's signature UGGplush wool blend.

For a limited time, you can take 35% off this classic Ugg boot. Pair it with your favorite leggings or straight-leg jean for a casual-chic look.

This bundle, which features some of Olaplex's top products (including the No. 6 Bond Smoother, No. 7 bonding oil and the TODAY-loved No. 3 Hair Protector), is marked down by $25.

A little goes a long way with this luxurious moisturizer from La Mer. You just need a small amount to activate the "rejuvenating powers" from its cell-renewing Miracle Broth formula, that work to repair and hydrate the skin. Use the code CBTY21SF to get 15% off at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Any beauty lover would be thrilled to unwrap this makeup set from Glossier. The set, which is only available through Monday, includes four fan favorites from the brand, like the Perfecting Skin Tint and Cloud Paint blush.

Right now, you can score 20% off Kérastase's Fondant Chromatique Conditioner. Made for those with color-treated hair, it features ingredients like vitamin E, zinc gluconate and linseed oil, which the brand says helps to strengthen and smooth hair as well as prevent color fading. To keep your color extra bright, complete the full set with the Masque Chromatique Hair Mask, which is also on sale today.

The cold, winter weather can wreak havoc on your complexion. Keep your skin hydrated all season long with this set of Glossier hydrating essentials. The kit is currently 30% off and comes with a cleanser, serum, moisturizer and mask.

Designer bags can cost a pretty penny, but Coach is helping fashionistas stock up on sleek handbags with a rare Cyber Monday deals! This bestselling Channing Carryall is available in three chic colorblock options — all of which are on sale for 50% off!

Don't miss out on this Coach Cyber Exclusive! Score an accordion wallet in the brand's signature canvas design for just $135 while you still can. Plus, if you use the code CYBER10 at checkout, you can get an extra 10% off.

The deal on these sleek Coach gloves is ending soon! They're touchscreen compatible and made from 100% leather, with a 100% wool lining. Use code THANKS25 to take 25% off all four shades.

According to the brand, this product is the "most resilient sheer tights in the world." Try a pair for yourself and score $50 while you're at it!

Celebrity-loved athleisure brand Alo Yoga is currently offering 70% off items across its site. Made from Alo's softest performance fabric, these leggings are the perfect choice for lounging or running errands.

Styles of this long-sleeve shirt are selling out during Alo's sale, so you'll want to add this deal to your cart while you still can. The cozy tee is made from a soft Alolux material, which the brand says is "cashmere-like."

Spanx is hosting a rare sitewide sale, so you can score 20% off tons of must-haves, including the bestselling Faux Leather Leggings. The flattering leggings have a contoured Power Waistband to flatten your stomach and lift your backside.

Half off a full-size bottle of one of Lancôme's bestselling serums? You don't see that every day. Take advantage of this rare deal to get the Advanced Génifique Face Serum for just over $50!

Home essentials company Parachute is currently hosting a 20% off sitewide event, which is a pretty big deal considering that the brand only holds a sale like this two times per year. We suggest treating yourself to one of its luxuriously soft robes.

Rare Cyber Monday home and lifestyle deals

Celebrities and reviewers love Barefoot Dreams' ultra-cozy and soft blankets, and Nordstrom is currently marking down this palm leaf-inspired throw as part of its Cyber Monday sale.

Away's suitcases are a top pick for frequent travelers, thanks to the roomy interior and sleek design. This suitcase-style laptop bag features three inner compartments and can be expanded to fit anything you pick up on your trip.

With an original price tag of $495, this rare deal on Caraway's full cookware set will only set you back $335. The set includes s fry pan, sauce pan, sauté pan and a Dutch oven.

Whether you're headed into the office or out on a day trip, you can fit everything you need in this tote. It can hold a 15-inch laptop and has a detachable interior zip pouch and key clip strap to help you keep everything organized.

Dyson is one of the biggest names in the cleaning space, but its vacuums can be pricey and it's not every day that you'll find them for a discount. But this Black Friday, we've seen deals on many of the brand's top offerings. Save $50 on the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner, which has a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized head for carpets.

Vitamix's popular A3500 Blender has five program settings for smoothies, soups, dips, frozen desserts and self-cleaning, so prepping meals (and cleaning up after) will be easy.

If you've been pining after Le Creuset's popular sauteuse ovens, you can finally grab one and save. The pot is perfect for making stews, casseroles and other one-pot meals and is currently marked down at multiple retailers.

Save 30% on this LoveSac special bundle, which includes the brand's popular (and super cozy) Durafoam Sac and your choice of a Footsac or Squattoman.

Peloton's at-home bike is one of the most buzzed-about fitness products of the last few years and you can add one to your home gym during the brand's sale. The company is offering $350 off the Bike+, as well as free set-up and delivery. If you order it today, it should arrive in the next two weeks (just in time for the holidays).

